Most of the critical commentary about the Cabot Mill mural “Many Stitches,” to be installed in 2023 by Brunswick Public Art, is about its limited portrayal of the original use of the site by indigenous peoples. This has been brought up by the Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group.

Brunswick Public Art (BPA) recognizes the horrific mistreatment of Maine’s original inhabitants. The Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group (MIAG) has an admirable purpose to create a deeper understanding of this history. Our disagreement is about the vision expressed in the Cabot Mill mural.

Springing from a public process, BPA has worked diligently to create an inspirational, contemporary project showing the increasing diversity of people in our area, working together to create their future. We are proud of the intricate, beautiful work the artists have produced.

MIAG has a different purpose. It would like to implement the Pejepscot Portage Mapping Project. This would create awareness of original Wabanaki people’s culture, via portrayal of their use of the route between the Androscoggin River and Maquoit Bay.

These are simply different purposes and reflect different project visions.

MIAG learned of the Cabot Mill mural at about the 15 minutes to midnight mark, as it was being painted in the artists’ studio. MIAG has tried to get BPA to abandon its project as envisioned and conform it to MIAG’s purpose.

With a multitude of commitments to the building owner, artists, and project funding sources (zero public dollars), and a mural ready to be installed, a radical reconfiguration of the mural project is impractical. Consensus is not achievable.

BPA has pointed out these realities, the artists have revised the mural, and BPA has offered to work with MIAG to implement its own project. MIAG has been uncompromising and persisted. Two local artists just joined in with their criticisms of the work of other artists!

BPA is proceeding in good faith to do what it has committed to do. We ask MIAG and any affiliated critics to honor the validity of these BPA commitments, plus the facts that virtually all the project funding has been expended and the mural painted.

Susan and Steve Weems,

Brunswick

