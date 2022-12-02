Hazel “Sally” Mildred Clough 1937 – 2022 BATH – Hazel “Sally” Mildred Clough, 85, of Harward Street passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Sally was born in Houlton on March 17, 1937, the daughter of Hollis Hilton and Ruth Mildred (Bates) Irish. Sally attended a one-room schoolhouse in Linneus and grew up on her grandparent’s potato farm. In 1955 Sally graduated from The Ricker Classical Institute in Houlton. Sally was involved with the Future Homemakers of America, The Ricker Classic (newspaper) and The Aquilo Staff (yearbook). Her outgoing personality made her fun to be around. Her ambition was to be a secretary and a housewife. Sally accomplished this upon graduation and marrying Raymond Allen Clough on April 8, 1957. Because Raymond was in the Navy, Sally embraced Navy life living in California, Georgia and finally in Maine. Though she worked briefly for a couple of attorneys Sally ultimately was employed as a legal secretary for John W Voorhees in Bath for more than thirty years. Sally was always forthcoming in her knowledge and if she didn’t know the answer, she would find it for you. She enjoyed mentoring Marie when she joined the office. John and Marie will always be part of our family. Sally and Raymond were active six degree members of Dromore Grange in Phippsburg for many years. Sally was active in assisting any veteran in need. She was President of the VFW Post 7738 Auxiliary in Bath for many years. Sally spent many years working the VFW Poppy Drive at BIW. Sally had an infinite love of animals which began when she lived on the farm as a child. Her “Babies” Salvador and Sophia were the loves of her life in later years. She had many moments of enjoyment from them. They adored their momma and will sadly miss her. Sally enjoyed scrapbooking with her good friend Rick Roy. She was a skilled seamstress and made clothes for her children including Barbie Doll outfits when they were young. She also enjoyed quilting and was willing to help anyone who wanted to learn how to quilt or sew. Sally could also play the piano and the dulcimer. During her years in Georgia, Sally started a Girl Scout Troop for the Navy children on Base. When no one else would help, she conned her husband Raymond into becoming assistant leader for the troop. Because he did so, he became an honorary troop leader. This was unheard during this time. Sally definitely accomplished many firsts in her life. Sally was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Allen Clough in October 1985 after 28 years of marriage and her daughter Cynthia Lee Clough in February 1966. Sally is survived by her two daughters, Sally Hordeman and Susanne Doyle, both of Bath and three brothers, Donald Irish of Dunellon Fla., Howard “Ted” Irish and his wife Pat of Boothbay Harbor, and Terrance Irish and his wife Marion of Elm City, N.C., and Sun City Center, Fla. Sally had a great love of family and is survived by many nieces and nephews along with a large extended family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid Coast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, 04011

