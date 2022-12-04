While many Americans were frantically shopping for pumpkin pie filling and cranberry sauce the week of Thanksgiving, Topsham Florist Wendy Herrick was decorating the White House for Christmas.

Herrick has been a florist for 27 years and has owned her own business, Wendy Herrick Floral Designs, and Tuxedo Rentals, since 2010.

Every year, the president and first lady invite volunteer decorators to apply for the chance to work at the White House during the holiday season. Herrick said she had applied a few times in the past, but knew the chances of being chosen were slim, with over 9,000 applicants and only 100 spots available. But much to her surprise, Herrick was finally invited to the White House.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” said Herrick after returning home on Nov. 30.

Thrilled to check an item off her “bucket list,” Herrick said it was a positive experience filled with hugs, laughter, and organizational skills she will now apply to her own life.

This year the White House was decorated with 77 Christmas trees, over 83,000 twinkle lights, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells, and 14,000 feet of ribbon, according to whitehouse.gov.

Changing its decorating theme each year, the White House selected “We the People.” Herrick said the theme wasn’t only reflected in the decor, but the attitude of the volunteers. She said regardless of political beliefs, everyone was kind to one another and worked as a unit.

She said this was the first year the White House had at least one person from all 50 states decorating.

“It was nice to be there representing Maine,” said Herrick.

Assigned to decorate the Red Room, Entry Way, East Wing, Herrick said her group of 6 volunteers received special recognition for completing their assignment before anyone else.

After hanging lights and garlands, Herrick was tasked with making four wreaths for the first lady’s personal office and joked she’d been selected because she was from Maine and “should know how to make a wreath.”

At the end of the week, volunteers met with Dr. Jill Biden at a reception and Herrick said she was in awe of her beauty and genuine nature.

Herrick said she hopes to be invited back again next year.

To see more photos visit whitehouse.gov/holidays-2022/.

