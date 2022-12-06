CANAAN — A 59-year-old man was killed when his SUV veered off state Route 23 in Canaan and struck a tree, a Somerset County sheriff’s official said Tuesday.

The wreck occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, and investigators aren’t certain what caused the 2005 Ford Explorer to drive off Route 23, also known as Hartland Road, according to sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell.

Mitchell did not reveal the name of the man who died because his office is still trying to notify next of kin, but he said neighbors of the man have indicated he may not have family. The man was from Hartland and lived alone, Mitchell said.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the wreck, he said.

The man was alone in the SUV and was wearing a seat belt.

There were no witnesses to the wreck and it was discovered by a motorist who passed by moments later, he said.

