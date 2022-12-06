Maine will receive more than $7 million in federal money to fund projects to minimize the impact of sea-level rise and other environmental damage brought on by climate change.

The National Coastal Resilience Fund awarded a total of $144 million for 96 projects in 29 coastal states and U.S. territories. Five projects or regions in Maine stand to benefit.

The funding goes to projects to restore and expand natural features such as coastal marshes and wetlands, dune and beach systems, oyster and coral reefs, coastal forests and rivers, and floodplains that minimize the impacts of storms, sea-level rise and other coastal hazards.

A project to restore 99 acres of tidal marsh and create a new tidal channel for fish passage in the Back River Creek Tidal Marsh near Wiscasset will receive $3.7 million.

The funding will also pay to develop engineering plans for full or partial removal of four dams and construction of fish passages in the Megunticook River watershed in Camden, three salt marsh restoration projects in Down East Maine, and planning for sea-level rise along the Maine coast.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: