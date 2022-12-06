NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutout and the NHL-leading New Jersey Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt scored goals and Jack Hughes had two outstanding assists for the Devils, who are a league-best 21-4-1 despite losing their first two games.

Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves for the slumping Blackhawks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11. They were also shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0 on Sunday.

RED WINGS 4, LIGHTNING 2: Ville Husso made 27 of his 43 saves in the third period and visiting Detroit beat Tampa Bay.

The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron.

Detroit, which has missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, moved into a third-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1: Sidney Crosby had two goals, Bryan Rust scored for a second straight game and Pittsburgh pulled away from visiting Columbus.

Crosby pushed his goal total to 15 by beating Elvis Merzlikins twice in the second period as the Penguins remained unbeaten against Columbus in the Blue Jackets’ last 12 visits to PPG Paints Arena.

KINGS 5, SENATORS 2: Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and visiting Los Angeles topped Ottawa.

Matt Roy, Mikey Anderson and Kevin Fiala also had goals, and Anze Kopitar had three assists for the King, who kicked off a six-game trip.

Pheonix Copley made 31 saves in his first appearance for L.A.

Advertisement

Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot each scored power-play goals for Ottawa.

BLUES 7, ISLANDERS 4: Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko scored 13 seconds apart in the third period and visiting St. Louis beat New York.

Josh Leivo had a goal and an assist and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves and the Blues snapped a five-game skid in the finale of a three-game trip. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis.

Noah Dobson, Zach Parise, Hudson Fasching and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves, but the Islanders fell for the third time in four games.

NOTES

AVALANCHE: Colorado will be without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon for about a month after he suffered an upper-body injury on Monday night in a loss to Philadelphia.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »