The high cost of housing in Maine is fast becoming a crisis. While we’ve been covering this issue for years, we want to hear from you about how it is affecting your life.

To help readers understand the trade-offs often required to keep a roof over your head, we invite you to answer this short questionnaire. Your name and answers will not be published without your permission. A reporter may contact you with follow-up questions.

Please tell us about your housing situation. Do you rent or own? Do you live in an apartment? A house? A condo? Do you have roommates? How much is your rent or mortgage? About what percentage of your monthly pay goes to your rent or mortgage? You don’t need to be exact – round numbers are fine. What are you cutting back on so you can pay your housing costs? Name (Required) First Last Address (Required) City/Town What is your occupation? (Required) Please provide your email (this will not be published): (Required) Please provide your phone number (this will not be published): (Required) CAPTCHA

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »