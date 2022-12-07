Police Wednesday identified a Biddeford man who was struck by a minivan while crossing a road in Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Laporte, 71, of Biddeford remained in critical condition Wednesday evening at a hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts, according to Chelmsford Police.

Laporte was hit by a minivan while crossing a road near a Chelmsford elementary school, Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said in a release. Laporte was flown by helicopter to a local hospital suffering from head and other severe injuries.

The 60-year-old woman who was driving the minivan remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Related Headlines Biddeford man in critical condition after being hit by van in Massachusetts

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: