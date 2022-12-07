Eric Kelley is a South Portland native as well as an aspiring actor. Kelley is currently playing a conductor on Portland’s Polar Express train ride. As it turns out, Kelley looks just like the conductor from the Polar Express film.

“It has come to my attention that many people tell me that I look just like the conductor from the movie, the one Tom Hanks voiced,” said Kelley. “The funny thing is that I wasn’t even trying to look like him, it all just happened when I put on on the hat and glasses.”

The Polar Express train ride is available in Portland during the holiday season, where Kelley and other volunteers greet visitors.

For more information, visit www.mainenarrowgauge.org/holidayexpress.

