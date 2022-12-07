Bailey Breen, Oceanside sophomore, forward/center: Eyes will be on Breen to see what she does for an encore after she dazzled the state as a freshman. She averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game while leading the Mariners to the Class B title.

Jessica Dow, Thornton Academy senior, guard/forward: Dow is one of the best athletes Thornton has seen, according to the Trojans’ veteran coach, Eric Marston. She averaged 14 points and eight rebounds last season, is an excellent finisher, and is a defensive nuisance with her length and reach.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus junior, guard/forward: A Varsity Maine All-State selection last season despite missing time to injury, Fitzpatrick averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds, and her four steals per game led the conference.

Ellie Gay, Gorham junior, guard: The returning SMAA third-team all-star and all-rookie team pick will move into the spotlight as the featured player in the Rams’ offense. She averaged 9.6 points per game last season and is adept at both shooting and driving to the basket.

Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy senior, guard: Huntsman, a terrific all-around athlete, might be Class C South’s top returning player. She averaged 11 points, 6.8 assists and four steals, and while the Panthers are loaded with talent, she’s the one that makes it work.

Emma Lizotte, Cheverus junior, center: NCAA Division I offers have already started rolling in for the 6-foot-3 Lizotte, who might be Class AA North’s best inside player. She averaged 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds last season for the Class AA state champions.

Elise MacNair, Old Orchard Beach senior, shooting guard: MacNair was one of the top players regardless of class last year, averaging 19.6 points and 10 rebounds. She’s a dangerous do-it-all player, and the big reason the Seagulls are a team to watch in Class C.

Sophia Ippolito, Greely senior, guard: Ippolito, a second-team Western Maine Conference all-star and all-defensive team selection, will take over as the key cog for the Rangers. She’s a good shooter and scorer and a scrappy on-ball defender, and was often put on the opponent’s best player last year.

Addisen Sulikowski, Thornton Academy junior, guard: A pure knockdown shooter who can get hotter than anyone, Sulikowski averaged 15 points as a sophomore and is a big reason why the Golden Trojans are a preseason Class AA South favorite.

Anna Turgeon, Falmouth senior, forward: Turgeon was already set to be a key player for the Navigators, but with star guard Sloane Ginevan likely out for the season because of an injury, she’ll step up as the go-to player for a deep squad.

