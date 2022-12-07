1. Cheverus: The Stags were stung by graduation, as many of the key contributors from last year’s Class AA championship team have left. But two major contributors are back. Emma Lizotte, a junior center, is an excellent post player, while Maddie Fitzpatrick is an offensive and defensive standout looking forward to a full season after missing much of the 2021-22 season because of an injury. Both were Varsity Maine All-State selections last season. With Ruth Boles and Megan Dearborn in the fold after transferring from South Portland, the Stags could be a very difficult team to knock off again in a tough AA North field.

2. Thornton Academy: One of the deeper teams in AA South, the Golden Trojans are built for another deep run after making the regional semifinals. Addisen Sulikowski, a dangerous shooter, and Jessica Dow, an excellent scorer, are the two standouts and returning first-team SMAA all-stars. Hannah Cook shoots the ball well and averaged 10 points per game last season, Emily Coleman is back at center and Kylie Lamson is a promising freshman at the point.

3. Gorham: The Rams lost six seniors who contributed to last year’s AA South championship team, but recent seasons have been a reminder never to take Gorham lightly. Junior forward Ellie Gay becomes the focal point after averaging nearly 10 points per game last season, while forward Kalin Curtis and guards Vanessa Walker and Julia Reed, both sophomores, are candidates for big steps forward. This will be a team that pushes the pace and likes to get out and run. As Coach Laughn Berthiaume said, it’s “what we’ve done a long time.”

4. Sanford: After a sub-.500 season, the Spartans have experience coming back and could be a candidate for a climb up the standings in Class AA South. Senior guard Riley Hebler (15 points per game) and junior swingman Julissa McBarron (10 points, eight rebounds per game) are back as starters, as is junior forward Hailey Tarbox. Freshmen Ava Hudson, Annalise Stimmell and Sophie Olivo should contribute right away. Sanford could end the season as the team no one wants to draw in the playoffs.

5. Brunswick: Losing 1,000-point scorer Logan Brown to graduation was a blow, but with 10 returning players, the Dragons have the experience to remain a top team in Class A South. They also benefit from new players coming in, as Morse transfers Maddie Werner and Dakota Shipley, who are 5-foot-10 and 6-foot respectively, will give them the height they’ve been missing. Kelsie Carlton, a four-year player, takes over as the point guard. It’ll take time for the new players to acclimate, but once they do, Brunswick will be tough.

6. Falmouth: With Sloane Ginevan, who tore her ACL in late spring, Falmouth would have likely been the clear Class A South favorite with everyone back from last year’s semifinal team. Even without her, however, the Navigators are a good bet to go far and even come out of the region. Junior point guard Emily Abbott and senior forward Anna Turgeon were first-team SMAA all-stars last year, and 6-foot-2 junior center Maddy Christman has started since her freshman year and has become a top-flight rim protector.

7. Greely: The Rangers have made the last five Class A South finals, and Todd Flaherty’s team always seems to be left standing late in the playoffs. There are 10 players back from last year’s team, and the mission will be replacing the scoring punch of Chelsea Graiver, who graduated. The Rangers’ defense, which allowed only 39.4 points per game, should still be strong. Sophia Ippolito, who was an all-defensive team pick for the Western Maine Conference, is back as the team’s primary one-on-one defender. This is a deep and athletic team that should grow even more.

8. Oceanside: There may not be a more clear-cut favorite in any region than the Mariners in Class B South. They bring back the core of last year’s 20-0 championship team, starting with sophomore post player Bailey Breen, a Varsity Maine All-State selection who averaged 20.5 points and 10 rebounds and has already received NCAA Division I interest. Audrey Mackie, a first-team KVAC Class B first-team selection, is back at guard, as is Abby Waterman, a second-team pick. The Mariners lost some depth and toughness, so repeating won’t be easy, but there are few teams strong enough to take them down.

9. North Yarmouth Academy: The Panthers might be the team to beat in Class C South. Angel Huntsman is a dynamic point guard and floor leader, while Sarah English, Charlotte Harper-Cunningham, Graca Bila and Madilyn Onorato all took turns with big scoring nights last season. This is an experienced, deep and fast team, and after last year’s defeat in the C South final, there may not be a more driven one.

10. Old Orchard Beach: Don’t sleep on the Seagulls in Class C South. Coach Dean Plante’s team could make some real waves come tournament time, particularly with ace shooting guard Elise MacNair (19.6 points, 10 rebounds per game) back in the fold. A surrounding cast of senior forward Summer St. Louis, junior guard Sarah Davis and sophomore point guard Tessa Ferguson will need to step up around her, but if that happens, this will be a daunting draw once the scene shifts to the Augusta Civic Center in February.

