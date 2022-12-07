CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Bill Goodman, fourth year

2021-22 record: 17-3, state champion

Impact players: Maddie Fitzpatrick, jr., PG; Emma Lizotte, jr., C; Ruth Boles, jr., C/F; Megan Dearborn, jr., G

Outlook: The bad news for the Stags? Five seniors who played key roles on last year’s title team have graduated. The good? The two experienced players back – Fitzpatrick and Lizotte – are two of the state’s best players. Lizotte averaged over 14 points and 10 rebounds per game, and Fitzpatrick was over 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Boles and Dearborn, two transfers from South Portland, will look to fill in the holes in the supporting cast. There’s some chemistry to build, but if that happens over the course of the season, Cheverus will be a team to beat again.

Advertisement

DEERING

Coach: Mike Murphy, 18th year

2021-22 record: 4-16, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Natalie Santiago, jr., G; Maya Gayle, jr., G

Outlook: The open tournament paid off for the Rams last winter, as they earned an opening-round victory before falling to Oxford Hills. There will be no open tournament this season, but that postseason win could be a building block. A big junior class that has played at the varsity level gives the Rams a bank of experience. Led by SMAA All-Rookie pick Gayle (12.5 points per game), Deering will be small and quick, and look for its defense to lead to scoring opportunities in transition.

PORTLAND

Advertisement

Coach: Abby Hasson, third year

2021-22 record: 4-15, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Eliza Stein, sr., G; Baleria Yugu, so., G; Annie Pozzy, sr., G/F; Ainsley McCrum, jr., C/F; Lucy Tidd, jr., G/F

Outlook: The Bulldogs have some good pieces back as they look to rebound from a subpar season. Stein is a good shooter, Yugu is one of the best athletes on the team, Pozzy will step into a leadership role, and Tidd is a varsity newcomer with a good shot. Portland is young and will need to grow throughout the season, however, and in the early going will lean on both half-court and full-court defense to fluster opponents and create offensive opportunities.

WINDHAM

Coach: Brody Artes, 11th year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 12-9, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Liz Levesque, sr., G; Abbey Thornton, sr., G/F; Stella Jarvais, so., F; Kylie Garrison, sr., F; Mallory Muse, jr., G

Outlook: The Eagles have big shoes to fill following Sarah Talon’s graduation, and with seven freshmen on the roster, it’ll be a young team that tries to stay above .500 and in line for a playoff spot. Windham will also try to conquer a schedule that, with crossovers against AA South’s Gorham, Thornton Academy and South Portland, is one of the toughest in southern Maine. “We are going to need to develop a defensive identity and have our defense translate into transition offense. (We’re) hoping to grow up quick and compete in February,” Artes said.

CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: Danielle Pinkham, first year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 6-13, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Kaitlyn Bartash, sr., C; Ember Hastings, sr., F

Outlook: The Scots get a new coach in Pinkham, who comes in after working as an assistant coach with the Southern Maine Community College women’s team. Pinkham said a key for the Scots will be going to more man-to-man defense and playing with more urgency and a faster pace. Bartash, a returning all-SMAA third-team pick and all-conference defender, will anchor Bonny Eagle and try to lead it back to the postseason.

GORHAM

Coach: Laughn Berthiaume, 16th year

2021-22 record: 18-4, lost in state final

Advertisement

Impact players: Ellie Gay, jr., F; Kalin Curtis, jr., F; Vanessa Walker, so., G; Julia Reed, so., G; Summer Gammon, jr., F

Outlook: The Rams lost six seniors who contributed significantly to a team that went to the Class AA state final, but they should still be strong. Gay, the lone returning starter, was a third-team all-SMAA pick and is a strong shooter and slasher, while Walker and Reed are poised to emerge as the new backcourt combination after being tested last winter against Gorham’s juniors and seniors in practice. Curtis and Gammon, both 5-foot-10, are strong post players, though they don’t provide as much size as other teams will have.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Paul Nolette, first year

2021-22 record: 13-6, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Candace Daigle, so., G; Mackenzie Nason, so., G; Chloe Grover, jr., F/C; Ava Noyes; fr., G; Aurora Azara, so., F

Advertisement

Outlook: Nolette, who coached the Sanford boys for five years, takes over a program that had a strong season last year but lost 11 seniors, and will now see top returner Lydia Desrochers miss the season because of an injury. The Mustangs are going to need their young players to get acclimated to the varsity pace quickly. “Expect (us) to play hard and aggressive, with steady improvement throughout the year,” Nolette said.

NOBLE

Coach: Tom Hayward, first year

2021-22 record: 2-17, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Emily Clark, so., G; Paige Santiago, sr., PG; Natalia Rothwell, so., F; Taylor Gnirk, so., G; Grace Roberts, so., F

Outlook: The Knights don’t have much returning experience aside from Clark (8.6 points per game), but they’ll look for athleticism and balance to carry to them to an improvement on last year’s record. Noble is young, but the hope is that unselfish play will help the team take strides. “I haven’t seen any egos,” Hayward said. “They are collectively stronger than they are individually, and that was evident in our first scrimmage.”

Advertisement

SANFORD

Coach: Rossie Lontine-Kearson, sixth year

2021-22 record: 7-11, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Riley Hebler, sr., G; Julissa McBarron, jr., G/F; Hailey Tarbox, jr., F; Addie Fiandaca, so., G; Ava Hudson, fr., F; Annalise Stimmell, fr., G; Sophie Olivo, fr., F

Outlook: The Spartans could be a team that climbs over .500 and gets into the top four in Class AA South. All-SMAA second-teamer Hebler (15 points per game), all-rookie pick McBarron (10 points, eight rebounds), and Tarbox (five rebounds) give Sanford a strong returning trio, and Lontine-Kearson likes his team’s ability to play with speed on defense. If the offense can develop some go-to scorers besides Hebler and McBarron, the Spartans could be a tough team come playoff time.

SCARBOROUGH

Advertisement

Coach: Mike Giordano, 10th year

2021-22 record: 16-5, lost in regional final

Impact players: Caroline Hartley, jr., G/F; Emerson Flaker, so., G; Ellie Rumelhart, so., G/F; Megan Rumelhart, so., G; Isabel Freedman, so., G

Outlook: This could be a fun team to watch. The Red Storm saw much of their scoring punch leave after the trip to the Class AA South final, but the mix this season should be athletic and quick. Flaker was an all-defensive pick as a freshman, and Freedman and the Rumelharts are poised to contribute on the perimeter and help Hartley (11.8 points per game) manage the scoring. This team will play up-tempo and look to employ its speed advantage.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Lynne Hasson, 10th year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 5-14, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Anna Brown, sr., G; Ava Bryant, sr., G; Sammy Duffy, sr., G; Neveah Bello, sr., G; Talia Bradbury, sr., G; Caleigh Corcoran, fr., G/F

Outlook: Five seniors form the core for the Red Riots, but an impressive group of young and new players make for a good mix that could make them a top-four team in AA South. Brown and Bryant provide South Portland with different skill sets at the guard position, as Brown is a shooter while Bryant is more of a driver, and both can run the point. If a strong freshman class led by Corcoran develops the way Hasson hopes they will, the Red Riots could make noise the way they used to before the pandemic.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Eric Marston, 13th year

2021-22 record: 14-6, lost in semifinals

Advertisement

Impact players: Addisen Sulikowski, jr., G/F; Jessica Dow, sr., G/F; Hannah Cook, sr., F; Emily Coleman, sr., F; Kylie Lamson, fr., PG

Outlook: A bad shooting night cost the Golden Trojans a trip to the regional final, but they’re a good bet to get there this season – if not farther. Start with four returning starters, led by Sulikowski (15 points per game, six rebounds) and Dow (14 points, eight rebounds), who were all-SMAA first-team picks. Thornton Academy did lose point guard Mikenzie Melendez, but Coach Marston is very pleased with the promise Lamson has shown as a freshman who will likely take the reins. This is a team that can put four or five shooters on the court at any time, and if the Trojans get some consistent inside scoring, they’re going to go far.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Samantha Bragg, second year

2021-22 record: 0-18, lost in preliminary round

Advertisement

Impact players: Molly Hixon, sr., G; Bailey Curtis, sr., G/F

Outlook: The Windjammers return three varsity players, all seniors, as well as four other players who played junior varsity or swung between the JV and varsity teams. The hope is that the formula will be there for Camden Hills to shake off a difficult season and prove more competitive this winter. Bragg said the bench is deep, which should help the Windjammers play up-tempo and pressure teams.

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Jeannine Paradis, second year

2021-22 record: 7-12, lost in quarterfinals

Advertisement

Impact players: Hannah Smith, jr. F; Laura Perreault, sr., F

Outlook: The challenge for the Tigers this season will be a basic one: finding offense and putting points on the board. The team’s top three scorers graduated, so a cast of two seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and a freshman will need to develop quickly. Smith, an SMAA all-rookie team member, will need to step into a leadership role, and growing pains all around are expected. “We are very young, and this will certainly be a learning year for many,” Paradis said.

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Sam Farrell, 14th year

2021-22 record: 18-3, lost in regional final

Impact players: Kelsie Carlton, sr., PG; Maddy Werner, jr., C/F; Dakota Shipley, jr., C/F; Sophia Morin, sr., F; Lexi Morin, so., G

Advertisement

Outlook: The Dragons have been to three of the last four regional finals, and they’re well-stocked for another run. Shipley was a second-team KVAC Class A all-star last year before transferring from Morse along with Werner, Sophia Morin is a very good post defender, and Carlton has been the point guard-in-waiting for years and is the team’s leader. Brunswick has been able to compete for years despite a lack of height, but Shipley is a 6-footer and Werner and Sophia Morin are 5-10, so the Dragons now have length to their advantage.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dawn Armandi, sixth year

2021-22 record: 14-6, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Anna Turgeon, sr., F; Maddy Christman, jr., C; Emily Abbott, jr., G; Justine Means, sr., G; Katie Lozoraitis, sr., G; Reese Farraher, jr., G

Outlook: The Navigators were set up for a dream situation, with the entire starting lineup returning for a team that was on the brink of a regional final – but a torn ACL will likely sideline star point guard Sloane Ginevan for the season. Still, Falmouth is equipped to withstand her loss and remain a championship-caliber team. Turgeon (15 points per game) and Abbott, who will likely run the point, are returning first-team SMAA all-stars, and Christman, a 6-2 center, is an excellent shot blocker and rim protector. If the injury bug stays away from the Navigators, they’ll be right near the top of Class A South.

Advertisement

FREEPORT

Coach: Seth Farrington, fifth year

2021-22 record: 6-12, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Mia Levesque, so., G; Angel Pillsbury, sr., G; Sydney Gelhar, so., G; Maddie Cormier, so., F; Izzy Orlando, so., F

Outlook: The Falcons could be poised for a strong season after a rocky Class A debut. Four starters are back and the team is a lot more experienced than it was last year, and freshmen Emily Groves and Abby Cormier could contribute right away. Coach Farrington thinks this group “can take the next step and be an extremely tough team in February.”

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Advertisement

Coach: Kristen Stacey, first year

2021-22 record: 4-13, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Sydney Shaw, jr., G/F; Mina Milosevic, jr., F; Alysa Grawe, so., PG

Outlook: Stacey’s team has the talent it needs to be much improved. Shaw, nearly 6 feet tall but with a guard’s skill set, was a third-team all-Western Maine Conference selection last year and will be the team’s leader. Milosevic is a forward with impressive court vision and defensive instincts, as well as a solid outside shot, and Grawe is a good ball-handler and knockdown shooter. On defense, this will be a fast and pressing team.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Mike Andreasen, 12th year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 13-7, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Caitlin Taylor, sr., C; Amber Fortin, sr., F; Izzie Morelli, so., F; Ali Portas, jr., G; Ellie Steele, jr., F

Outlook: The Patriots lost only three seniors, so this should be a well-seasoned team. They will, however, have to figure out the point guard position, as their top two guards were among the seniors who graduated. If that happens, Gray-New Gloucester could be in the top half of the playoff bracket. Morelli (8.9 points per game) and Fortin (7.1) are the top scorers back.

GREELY

Coach: Todd Flaherty, seventh year

2021-22 record: 16-5, lost in state final

Advertisement

Impact players: Sophia Ippolito, sr., G; Asja Kelman, jr., G; Kylie Crocker, jr., G; Lauren Hester, jr., F

Outlook: Ten players return from the team that reached another Class A championship game, but the Rangers lost a lot of their scoring punch. It will be a team effort to keep this group among Class A’s best, with multiple players needing to handle the scoring load. This is a balanced, defensive-oriented team with a lot of athleticism, and if the Rangers can develop some scorers, they’ll be a contender again. Ippolito, a returning WMC all-defense pick and second-team all-conference player, will be the leader.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: Rob Sullivan, 27th year

2021-22 record: 0-16, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Ruby Sliwkowski, sr., G; Skylar Holder, so., C

Advertisement

Outlook: The Rams dealt with a rebuilt roster last year, and they’ll still be on the younger side. Sliwkowski, a strong on-ball defender and ball stealer, was second-team all-SMAA and on the all-defense team, and Holder averaged eight points and eight rebounds per game. After that, it remains to be seen who else will emerge as go-to players, but Sullivan likes the work ethic he’s seen so far.

MARSHWOOD

Coach: Angie Littlefield, second year

2021-22 record: 8-11, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Savannah Nashwinter, sr., G; Sarah Theriault, so., G; Shelby Anderson, sr., G

Outlook: The Eagles could be poised for a climb up the Class A standings. Nashwinter was the team’s best 3-point shooter last season, Theriault was the second-leading scorer, and Anderson is healthy after missing half the season to injury. Twelve players are back from the varsity team, and with plenty of quickness and ability to play up-tempo on both ends, Marshwood is hoping to take a big step forward.

Advertisement

MORSE

Coach: Sara Morris, first year

2021-22 record: 8-11, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Danielle Bryant, sr., G; Haley Kirkpatrick, jr., F

Outlook: The Shipbuilders will have to try to build off last year’s bounce-back campaign without Maddy Werner and Dakota Shipley, who transferred to Brunswick. There are 16 freshmen in the program, so this team will be very young, but will also have an opportunity to develop players for later in the season and beyond. “We are looking to remain competitive and continue on what has been built in the previous years,” Morris said.

MT. ARARAT

Advertisement

Coach: Julie Petrie, fourth year

2021-22 record: 13-7, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Cali Pomerleau, so., G; Kennedy Lampert, so., G; Avery Beal, so., G/F

Outlook: This will be one of the younger teams in Class A, as there are no seniors on the Eagles’ 16-player roster, but some promising pieces from last year’s team return. Pomerleau averaged 8.5 points per game and led the team in steals, while Lampert is back after running the point as a freshman. The Eagles will play up-tempo and be a hard-working defensive team, and if some new players take to their varsity roles, this could be a contender.

WESTBROOK

Coach: John Young, first year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 5-14, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Leah Cromarty, sr., F; Natalie LaBrie, sr., G; Taylar Hodge, so., F; Kylie Young, so., G

Outlook: Young takes over a team that is returning four starters, but freshmen and sophomores make up all but four of the roster spots. Westbrook has a good amount of athleticism, but will need to improve on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor to be a playoff team this season. Cromarty (7.8 points per game, 7.0 rebounds) could be a nightly double-double candidate.

CLASS B SOUTH

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Chris Casterella, 16th year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 2-14, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Meghan Conley, sr., G; Liv Manning, sr., F; Ashley Ryer, sr., F; Juliet Moore, sr., G

Outlook: Four returning starters will help as the Capers look to rebound from last season and move back toward the middle of the Class B pack. There’s continuity, but the big opening is for a true point guard and floor general. For Cape Elizabeth, the key will be either finding a player for that role, or taking on a new identity that suits the players who are back.

LAKE REGION

Coach: Doug Banks, first year

2021-22 record: 6-13, lost in preliminary round

Advertisement

Impact players: Melissa Mayo, sr., G; Ava Smith, jr., C; Bella Smith, so., G; Casey Johnson, jr., F; Margo Tremblay, so., G; Abby Lavoie, jr., G

Outlook: There’s a big shift in Naples, as Paul True stepped down after 18 years and seven Class B title game appearances. The head seat will be filled by Banks, an assistant under True for 12 years. He has a team that’s high on athleticism and basketball intelligence, and one that should be able to handle the change in leadership well, particularly with point guard Mayo’s return. A short bench is a challenge, but there should be enough skill in the lineup for the Lakers to compete.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Kevin Feltis, 11th year

2021-22 record: 10-7, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Reegan Dunican, sr., C; Natalie Kaler, jr., G; Jillian Chadwick, jr., F; Scarlett O’Brien, so., G; Mariam DeLisle, so., G

Advertisement

Outlook: It’s a rebuilding season for the Eagles, who will look to develop a young team. Two freshmen, Maggie Thompson and Lexie Houghton, could emerge as contributors at point guard and forward, respectively. Quick and aggressive play could help the Eagles steal some victories, but the focus is on building a base of talent and experience for the years ahead.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Ryan McNelly, seventh year

2021-22 record: 13-7, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Addison McCormick, sr., F; Maya Cannon, jr., F; Katherine McKenney, jr., F

Outlook: The key for the Panthers this year will be defense, both in terms of keeping games low scoring and playing aggressively enough to force mistakes and generate offense. Finding an offensive rhythm in the half court has been a struggle during the preseason, McNelly said, but he likes how the team has been improving its ball movement. “We are doing our best to focus on finishing as well, which can pose a challenge,” he said.

Advertisement

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Matt Breen, fourth year

2021-22 record: 20-0, won state championship

Impact players: Bailey Breen, so., F/C; Audrey Mackie, sr., G; Abby Waterman, sr., F; Aubri Hoose, so., G; Sophie Daggett, jr., F

Outlook: The defending champions are the Class B team to beat again. Breen (20.5 points per game, 10 rebounds) was one of the state’s best players as a freshman and should be again this season, Mackie joins Breen as a returning KVAC Class B first-team selection, and Waterman, a second-team pick, is the “engine who makes it go,” according to Coach Breen. There will be hype and expectations this time, but the Mariners are well stocked to meet them.

POLAND

Advertisement

Coach: Jake Webb, third year

2021-22 record: 4-14, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Thea Thornton, jr., F; Gretchyn Paradis, jr., F; Breanna Bartlett, jr., G; Maya Balkir, jr., G; Ava Anderson, sr., G; Alyssa Hart, sr., G

Outlook: The Knights will be a defense-first team, following the success of last year when they held teams to 38.8 points per game after allowing 58.4 in 2019-20. Returning starters Thornton and Paradis may help provide the offense needed to get the record closer to .500. This will be a hard-working team that will try to make opponents earn whatever points they get.

WELLS

Coach: Sandi Purcell, first year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 18-2, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Ava Kreie, sr., G; Callie Leighton, so., F; Maren Maxon, so., G; Megyn Mertens, fr., F; Hailey Marshall, so., G; Kendall Maxon, so., G

Outlook: Four of five starters, including star Grace Ramsdell, are gone, and there’s a new coach in Purcell. Experience, other than returning starter Kreie, isn’t high, but the Warriors will be a running team that likely subs often and looks to stay fresh while wearing down opponents. With speed and quickness in ample supply on the perimeter, the Warriors could be at an advantage in the fourth quarter when fresh legs prevail.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Tom Panozzo, first year

2021-22 record: 13-5, lost in quarterfinals

Advertisement

Impact players: Cate King, jr., F/C; Delia MacDonald, sr., G; Neena Panozzo, jr., G; Nori Schneider, sr., G

Outlook: The Clippers will have to find some offense following the departures of all-conference players Katelyn D’Appolonia and Maya Panozzo, as well as Ava Feeley, who would have been a top scorer but decided to concentrate on soccer. Instead, the team will be led by King in the post, and Yarmouth’s guards will settle into scoring and ball-handling roles. Yarmouth will be an athletic team again, but the Clippers also have some height, and Coach Panozzo said his group will be solid defensively.

YORK

Coach: Jessica Stacy, fourth year

2021-22 record: 12-6, lost in regional final

Impact players: McKayla Kortes, jr., F; Madison Raymond, sr., F; Ava Brent, jr., G; Ava Fontaine, so., G; Nya Avery, fr., G

Advertisement

Outlook: The team that made a spirited run to the Class B South final is in position for another good season. Stacy expects Kortes, the lone returning starter, to make a jump forward after averaging six points and six rebounds per game, while Brent will start and be a core player after coming off the bench last year. Raymond is back to lend her post presence after taking a year off, and Fontaine is one of the team’s fastest players. If Avery is able to produce right away in her first season, the Wildcats could make waves.

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY

Coach: Bruce Orne, second year

2021-22 record: 6-9, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Kathryn Hibbard, sr., F

Advertisement

Outlook: This will be one of the Mountain Valley Conference’s younger teams, but hopes are high that something is building in Boothbay. There’s only one senior and one junior, but a big group of sophomores and freshmen should have some players stepping into new roles and growing into them. “We hope to be somewhat competitive this year and get on our way to rebuilding the program into what it was just a few years ago,” Orne said.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Tom Robinson, fourth year

2021-22 record: 17-3, lost in regional final

Impact players: Angel Huntsman, sr., PG; Sarah English, jr., F, Charlotte Harper-Cunningham, sr., G; Madilyn Onorato, sr., C; Erin Reid, sr., G; Graca Bila, jr., F

Outlook: The Panthers were a game away from the state final last season, and they come loaded for bear as they try to make those final steps to a title. Huntsman (11 points per game), Bila (10.3) and English (9.6) were all first-team all-Western Maine Conference selections last year, and Huntsman, the team’s dynamic point guard, should be one of Class C’s best players. Onorato, a second-team pick who averaged 5.5 rebounds and blocked 30 shots, gives NYA an inside presence.

Advertisement

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Dean Plante, 19th year

2021-22 record: 16-4, lost in regional semifinals

Impact players: Elise MacNair, sr., SG; Summer St. Louis, sr., F; Sarah Davis, jr., SG; Tessa Ferguson, so., PG

Outlook: The Seagulls return one of the best athletes in the area in MacNair, who averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds last season. Davis (9.6) and Ferguson (7.4) could be double-digit scorers, so shooting and scoring shouldn’t be much of an issue. The key instead will be rebounding and defense; if the Seagulls are solid in those areas, a return to at least the semifinals seems reasonable.

SACOPEE VALLEY

Advertisement

Coach: Laura Landry, sixth year

2021-22 record: 2-16, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Brooke Landry, sr., G/F; Emma Boulanger, jr., F/C; Alexa Schroeder, jr., G

Outlook: The Hawks could be in the running for a playoff spot. They graduated only one senior, and Landry, Boulanger and Schroeder all are back after starting last season. The team is stronger on the defensive side, and will look for its play there to help its offense gain easy scoring looks.

TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Jeff Gray, third year

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 11-9, lost in regional quarterfinals

Impact players: Emme Hale, sr., G; Emerson Bouffard, sr., G; Hannah Thorsen, sr., F

Outlook: The Rangers should be a threat in C South. They’re a senior-led group and an experienced team, but with some young players who should contribute. Hale will be the leader of the team after receiving WMC all-defense and second-team all-star recognition. This team could be tough come February.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Andrew Leach, fourth year

2021-22 record: 6-13, lost in preliminary round

Advertisement

Impact players: Lucy Hart, jr., G; Yen Wilson, sr., F; Maeve Mechtenberg, jr., G

Outlook: According to Leach, the goal for the Flyers is simple: Get to the Augusta Civic Center for the Class C South tournament. They have some solid pieces to accomplish that goal. Hart is the team’s best passer and most versatile player, Wilson is experienced with three years of varsity time under her belt, and Mechtenberg is a good spot-up shooter. The Flyers aren’t big, so they’ll play fast.

WISCASSET

Coach: Bob Applebee, second year

2021-22 record: 0-11, opted out of tournament

Impact players: Quina Hyman, jr., F/G; Bella Orr, so., G; Laila Dicus, so., C; Makayla Bush, so., F

Advertisement

Outlook: The Wolverines are trying to pull themselves out of a stretch of lean years, and the goal is to win a few games and plant some seeds of optimism to help with turnout in future seasons. There are only seven players on the team, five of whom are sophomores and freshmen.

CLASS D SOUTH

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Josh Dayen, 10th year

2021-22 record: 8-11, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Paige Tyson, sr., G/F; Chantal Bazicane, eighth grade, PG; Dolci Marden, so., G

Advertisement

Outlook: Seven seniors graduated from last year’s team, but Dayen has seen some encouraging signs of competitiveness in the preseason. Tyson returns as the captain and a good mid-range shooter, while Bazicane has shown good floor vision and ball-handling skills and will run the point. Marden, a three-year varsity player, will be on the perimeter as well.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lee Petrie, third year

2021-22 record: 13-7, lost in state championship game

Impact players: Breckyn Winship, sr., F; Bri Cluff, sr., F; Ellie Leech, jr., PG

Outlook: The Guardians return three key pieces as they try to get back to the Class D final. Winship averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and was the most valuable player of the regional tournament. Leech is a smart ball-handler and natural leader, and Cluff is a blue-collar post player who will get more scoring opportunities. The Guardians have high expectations, and the players to meet them.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous