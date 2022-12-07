Morgan Adams, Falmouth/Scarborough junior, defense: Adams was selected to the all-South region team last season. With Eve Chace sidelined after ACL surgery, Adams will be the team’s defensive leader. With just 11 players on the roster, she can expect a lot of ice time.

Marina Bassett, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland sophomore, forward: Bassett was a Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, recording 25 goals and 20 assists. An offensive catalyst, Bassett helped the Riots advance to the South regional final last season, and will be a key player for the team as it eyes another deep playoff run.

Katie Brower, York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble senior, goalie: Brower was a coaches’ all-state selection last season, and is the only goalie on a roster of just 13 players. Her play will be instrumental as the Wildcats look to advance beyond the regional quarterfinals.

Mackenzie Day, Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Sanford/Wells senior, forward: A co-captain, Day is a skilled skater who can provide scoring punch. Day is a threat to score on the power play, and a leader who will be a key as Biddeford looks to return to the playoffs.

Jane Flynn, Portland/Deering sophomore, defense: Flynn was selected to the all-South team last season. While still a young player, she will be counted on for leadership as Portland/Deering adjusts to a new head coach, Dan Winship.

Cadence Howard, Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook/Fryeburg/Lake Region senior, forward: The lone Bonny Eagle student on her co-op team, Howard is a co-captain. A returning all-South region player, Howard will be counted on to provide offense as the team looks to improve on four wins last season.

Ella Lemieux, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham junior, goalie: Lemieux was a Varsity Maine All-State selection last year while posting a 1.02 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. In net for 12 wins last season, she’ll be a key player as the Stags look to contend for the state championship.

Brynn McKenney, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham junior, defense: McKenney was a coaches’ all-state selection the past two seasons and leads a strong defensive unit. Cheverus Coach Scott Rousseau expects McKenney to become a bigger offensive threat this season, adding a dimension to her game.

Charlotte Miller, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham junior, forward: Miller scored 14 goals and added five assists last season, earning a selection to the all-South region team. Miller is joined by Lucy Johnson and Mikayla Talbot to give the Stags offensive depth.

Amanda Panciocco, Yarmouth/Freeport junior, defense: Panciocco was an all-South selection last season. She leads what Coach David Intraversato called a deep group of defenders who can all handle the puck well and lead the break out of the defensive zone.

Rosie Panenka, Yarmouth/Freeport senior, forward: Panenka was an all-North region selection last season. She returns along with Sadie Carnes, also an all-North player last season, to give Yarmouth/Freeport a tough one-two scoring duo.

Abbey Steinhagen, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland senior, goalie: Steinhagen was a steadying presence in net last season. Her play will be key as the team looks to make another deep playoff run and contend for the state championship.

Mallory Stuart, Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon senior, defense: An all-North player last season, Stuart leads a defensive unit new coach David Hunter calls the strength of the team. With Stuart leading the way, the Eagles hope to turn strong defense into offensive opportunities in transition.

Delaney Whitten, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland senior, defense: Whitten was a Varsity Maine All-State selection last season and a key blue liner. With the team having a smaller roster this winter, Whitten will be counted on for leadership on and off the ice as the Riots expect to contend for the regional title again.

Hannah Wilkoff, Brunswick senior, defense: Wilkoff was an all-North region selection last season. With two dozen players on the Dragons’ roster and a new coach in Chris Ledwick, Wilkoff will be a leader on a team looking to improve on last winter’s 2-11 record.

