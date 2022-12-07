TOPSHAM — The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team enters this season as the defending Class A state champs, but lost some talented competitors to graduation. Morse and Lisbon/Oak Hill are also coming off strong campaigns last winter and are seeking continued improvement. Here’s a look at the Midcoast wrestling squads: MT. ARARAT/BRUNSWICK The Eagles won their second Class A state title in four years last year, but lost a number of standout wrestlers to graduation. Now, the program will lean on its young core to compete with some of the top teams in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference this season.

“(We’re a) young team, but lots of potential for late-season tournaments,” said head coach Erick Jensen, who is entering his 22nd season. “We’ll be in the mix for conference, regional and state tournaments.”

Caleb Chamberland (160-pound division) and Shea Farrell (182) return for their senior years. Juniors Jacob Cardella (220) and Herlin Martinez (145) are also back for another season on the mat.

Returning sophomores Dash Farrell (152), Chris Watkinson (132), Chandler Robichaud (126), Layla Purcell (113), Lilly Lebel (120) and Hunter Thibeault (195) are all poised to take the next step this year. Senior Charlie Akeley-Martin (285) is a key newcomer who will add some needed depth.

After a host of invitational tournaments, the Eagles begin KVAC matches against Skowhegan on Dec. 14 and then will compete at Oxford Hills on Dec. 21.

MORSE

Head coach Mike Bennett enters his 10th season as head coach and looks to build on sold performances by an all around young squad in 2021/22.

The Shipbuilders graduated only a pair of wrestlers and have a strong group returning to a team that finished second in Class B KVAC, fourth at both the B South regionals and states, as well as the state runner up at the Class B Dual States.

LISBON/OAK HILL

The Greyhounds return a pair of wrestlers in junior Gabi Turner (113) and senior Payden Ventry (138).

A group of Greyhounds will add depth to the squad this year, including seniors Ben Ridley (170), Abi Kinsman (165), Brandon Bailey (195); junior Jimmy Fitzsimmons (160); and freshmen Griffin Turner (132), Jake Fitzsimmons (145) and Brock Bernard (220).

