STANDISH – Chester Frank Seal Jr., 72, of Standish, husband of Brenda, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery, Route 114 in Standish.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter,

1389 Bridgton Rd.,

Fryeburg, ME 04037

