SOUTH PORTLAND – Dorothy Joan (Foley) Maloney died on Dec. 4, 2022 at her daughter’s house in South Portland surrounded by family.

Mrs. Maloney was born in Portland to Anna (Legere) Foley and Thomas Foley on Jan. 23, 1933 and was the second of four children in the Foley family. She grew up in and around Portland and attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Cathedral High School where she graduated in 1951.

She met the love of her life, Philip F. Maloney, when she was a junior in high school and they were married in February 1955 upon Mr. Maloney’s return from his service in the Air Force during the Korean War.

Mrs. Maloney always wanted to have a big family and she and Phil did just that raising eight children in South Portland. Mrs. Maloney was blessed to be Nana to 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren whom she adored.

She was a woman of great faith and virtue, a devoted Catholic, and a communicant of St. John Paul II Parish (Holy Cross Church and formerly St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland) where she was an active member.

She loved to knit and made many baby sweaters, hats, afghans, and dish cloths for family, friends and Church craft fairs. She was most happy when she was spending time with her family and friends and was quick to offer or accept a cup of tea during visits. She loved big family gatherings for which she was known to make her famous potato salad. She was a selfless caregiver her whole life, prioritized people over possessions and was always willing to help anyone in need.

She loved singing and her legacy includes the fond memories her children have of the many songs she sang as she managed the household on Burwell Avenue while ironing, doing laundry, and making meals.

She was grateful that she was able to travel to Hawaii in 1978 and to Ireland in 2000 and she really enjoyed the few winters she was able to spend in Florida with her husband, her brother and sisters after she retired as a cashier from Hannaford supermarket at the Maine Mall.

She was predeceased by her husband, Philip; her sister, Barbara Vail; and her daughter, Anne-Marie Missler.

She is survived by her sister, Anne Foley, her brother, Thomas Foley; her children Philip F. Maloney, Jr., Elaine McDougall and her husband Daniel, Maureen Maloney, Margaret Rossetti and her husband Rocco, Ellen Robbins and her husband James, Mary Maloney Stasoiski and her husband Scott, and Stephen Maloney and his wife Sara Gallivan.

In her final stage of life, the family was grateful to Comfort Keepers and Hospice of Southern Maine who helped keep her comfortable with great care and compassion.

Visitation will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church on Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. with interment following at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

