Lucy Norvell has been unanimously named Maine Summer Camps’ new executive director, succeeding Ron Hall, who is retiring in early 2023. Norvell previously worked for 15 years with American Camp Association New England.

Ethos|VONT, a Maine-based, employee-owned branding and digital marketing agency, has promoted 11 employees: Robyn Dionne, to chief operations officer; Hannah Richards, director of brand engagement; Sarah Price, director of behavior change marketing and account director; Sol Dostilio, director of media services; Kiersten Scarpati, director of finance; Nicole Sacco, director of digital advertising. Joanna Woods, social media and content team lead; Lauren Girouard, SEO team lead; Amy Steenstra, account manager; Morgan Houk, public relations and social media coordinator; Justin Lumiere, video editor and motion designer. The agency also hired seven new employees: Amanda Allen, digital client strategist; Abigail Baum, account manager; Allison Blackstone, creative director; Jeffery Cobbett, UX analyst; Emily Earle, social media content strategist; Lauren Healy, public relations and influencer marketing manger; and Peter Peterson, digital advertising specialist.

Finance Authority of Maine has elected Richard L. Trafton of Brunswick as its chairperson for 2023. Dustin Brooks of Portland was elected vice chairperson, and Rebecca Asen of Falmouth has been elected treasurer.

Spinnaker Trust in Portland has hired Taylor V. James and David Phelps as assistant portfolio managers. James previously worked as a client relationship associate at Vigilant Capital Management in Portland and First Republic Bank Private Wealth Management in Boston. Phelps, a certified public accountant, has worked at ReVision Energy as a project finance analyst, and at Baker Newman Noyes as a staff tax accountant and later a senior tax associate.

NBT Bank donated $5,000 to Avesta Housing to help provide affordable housing and services in Maine and New Hampshire. NBT Bank has donated a total of $50,000 to Avesta Housing since 2017.

