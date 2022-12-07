A propane truck rolled over on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of the southbound on-ramp in Scarborough and causing delays that could stretch into the evening commute.

The tank on the truck was not leaking, but it could take six to eight hours to remove the propane, which must be done before the tanker can be removed, according to Maine State Police.

Two lanes of the turnpike are open, but the southbound Exit 42 on-ramp in Scarborough will be closed through the evening commute, police said.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash. Police have not released any information about the driver or what may have caused the rollover.

