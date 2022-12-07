Retired Scarborough Fire Chief B. Michael Thurlow now has a bench of honor at the Public Safety Building.

Public Safety and town staff members dedicated the granite bench to Thurlow last month. The bench is in the building’s front garden, next to a bench previously dedicated to retired Police Chief Fire Chief Robbie Moulton.

Thurlow served the Fire Department for over 46 years, while Moulton served the Police Department for 44. The town’s newsletter says the benches “prominently mark two true titans of public safety.”

