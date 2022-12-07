The Scarborough Police Department is teaming up with Project GRACE, a Scarborough-based nonprofit organization, for a gift drive this month.

Along with volunteers, the department and the organization will be elves for Santa, collecting gifts for residents ages 18 and younger. The gifts will be ready for curbside pickup at the Public Safety Building on Dec. 21.

Families have until Saturday, Dec. 10 to sign up their children for presents from Santa. To do so, and learn more, visit the “Scarborough Maine Police Department” Facebook page.

