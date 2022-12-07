Michael Simonds scored 20 points to pace five players in double figures as Bowdoin earned an 81-70 win over Maine-Presque Isle in a men’s basketball game Wednesday in Brunswick.

Jaden Hill added 17 points, going 5 for 6 from behind the arc. James McGowan tossed in 13 points, while Nolan Bessire chipped in with 11 and Xander Werkman scored 10 as Bowdoin improved to 4-5.

Gilbert Jean Mendez led UMPI (1-6) with 23 points.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 78, SOUTHERN MAINE 67: A hook shoot by Ousmane Kourouma broke a 38-38 tie and sparked a 15-3 run to open the second half as the Anchormen (4-4, 2-0 Little East) beat the Huskies (6-3, 0-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Simon Chadbourne and Chance Dixon each scored 16 points for USM.

(4) PURDUE 85, HOFSTRA 66: Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help the Boilermakers (9-0) rout the Pride (6-4) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The 7-foot-4 center has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games. Purdue is 9-0 for the second straight season, a back-to-back feat it last achieved in 1992-93 and 1993-94.

Hofstra’s challenge was impeded by the absence of leading scorer Aaron Estrada, who missed the game because of an injured ankle.

(7) TENNESSEE 84, EASTERN KENTUCKY 49: Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and the Volunteers (8-1) overcame a sluggish first half to beat the Colonels (4-5) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

MICHIGAN: Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season because of an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 75, THOMAS 40: The Monks (6-3) allowed three points in the first quarter, then ended the first half with an 11-3 spurt to pull away from the Terriers (0-8) in Waterville.

Angelica Hurley paced St. Joseph’s with 22 points. Elizabeth Stapelfeld tossed in 11, and Hannah Talon and Nina Howe chipped with 10 apiece.

Kristina Perry scored eight points for Thomas.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 63, SOUTHERN MAINE 37: The Anchorwomen (6-2, 2-0 Little East) ran out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and cruised past the Huskies (2-4, 1-1) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Amy Fleming scored 10 points for USM.

(7) VIRGINIA TECH 73: BOSTON COLLEGE 58: Reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hokies (9-0, 1-0 ACC) past the Eagles (7-4, 0-1) in Boston.

Taylor Soule, one of two BC transfers on the Virginia Tech roster, added nine points and five rebounds. Soule scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds in four seasons at BC, earning All-ACC honors three times.

Andrea Daley scored 15 points for the Eagles.

(8) NORTH CAROLINA 64, UNC WILMINGTON 42: Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and the Tar Heels (7-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season, beating the Seahawks (2-6) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UNCW is 0-39 all-time against ranked opponents.

(16) IOWA 70, (10) IOWA STATE 57: Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes (7-3) defeated the Cyclones (6-2) in Iowa City, Iowa.

(24) KANSAS STATE 72, UMKC 45: Emilee Ebert scored 14 points and ran her streak of free throw makes to 32, and the Wildcats (9-1) beat the Kangaroos (3-6) in Manhattan, Kansas.

FOOTBALL

LOUISVILLE: The university is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach. Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback, guided Purdue to the Big Ten championship game this season.

KENTUCKY: Quarterback Will Levis announced on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa.

Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games this season.

VIRGINIA: The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season after the shooting, and the team and university community memorialized the victims in a nearly two-hour service on campus. Team members also traveled to each of the three funerals held for their teammates.

