Judd Armstrong, Falmouth senior, guard: While listed as a guard, the 6-foot-4 Armstrong can defend in the paint. He averaged 11 points per game in the Navigators’ run to the Class A final and was named the SMAA Class A Defensive Player of the Year.
Elliot Bouchard, Bonny Eagle senior, center: A first team SMAA Class AA player last year, the 6-foot-8 center plays hard and averaged a league-leading 12.4 rebounds last season while scoring 17.6 points per game.
Kevin Burke, York senior, forward: A dynamic inside scorer and tough rebounder because of his jumping ability, Burke will be one of the top all-around players in Class B South after averaging 14 points and nine rebounds as a junior.
William Davies, Thornton Academy senior, guard: The first-team all-SMAA Class AA choice and Varsity Maine All-State selection averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 5.8 assists. He has expanded his shooting range and can get to the free-throw line, where he shot 86.2 percent as a junior.
Kolbyn Dunphe, Westbrook senior, guard: A strong playmaker with good size at 6-foot-3, Dunphe averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists and leads a cohesive Westbrook team ready to move up in Class A South.
Jaelen Jackson, South Portland senior, guard: An all-SMAA Class AA first-team selection, Jackson returns to run the point for the defending state champions after averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Landen Johnson, Old Orchard Beach senior, guard: Johnson led the Western Maine Conference in scoring with 24.5 points per game and is one of four starters back for a team that went 11-6 last season.
Silvano Ismail, Cheverus senior, guard: An SMAA second-team pick last season, the speedy guard averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists while making 84.7 percent of his free throws.
Ashton Leclerc, Gorham junior, guard: Leclerc averaged 17.9 points per game as a sophomore and was named the SMAA’s Class AA rookie of the year and second-team pick. He has the ability to score in a variety of ways, including a refined mid-range game.
Remijo Wani, Portland senior, forward: Wani was an SMAA Class AA second-team choice last season at Deering, where he averaged 18 points and 7.3 rebounds. Recovering from a knee injury, Wani is expected to join the Bulldogs’ lineup in a few weeks.
