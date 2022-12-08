Bruni, Sanborn to escort wreaths

Gorham Police Sgt. David Bruni and Officer Eric Sanborn will escort the Wreaths Across America convoy carrying thousands of wreaths to decorate veterans’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The event is billed as the nation’s longest veterans’ parade.

The convoy of trucks will leave Lubec Saturday, Dec. 10, and arrive at Arlington on Dec. 17, stopping along the route for ceremonies at schools and veterans’ memorials.

The convoy will stop at Deering Oaks in Portland at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, to stage a parade down Congress Street.

For more information about the itinerary, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org..

Angel Tree concert

The Angel Tree Christmas concert is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at Cressey Road Church, Cressey Road. Admission is free and those attending are asked to bring an item for the food pantry. An offering will benefit the Angel Tree ministry. For more information, call 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 6, 1972, that Marilyn Farrar of Preble Street had returned home after a week’s visit in Copenhagen, Denmark.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on Dec. 1 that the U.S. public debt was $31,363,224,488,934.33.

