BRUNSWICK — The high school basketball season tips off Friday night, and several Midcoast teams are poised for standout seasons.

Here’s a look at the area teams:

BRUNSWICK

The Dragons lost four key seniors from last year’s team that went 16-2 and advanced to the A South Final before falling to Greely, This year’s team has a little work ahead of them, coach Sam Farrell said.

“(We) graduated four seniors who played huge roles. This group needs to learn to play together and it will take time,” said Farrell, who is entering his 14th season. “There are new roles for almost everyone and once they gel they can play with anyone.”

Returning starters for Brunswick are seniors Kelsie Carlton and Sophia Morin and sophomore Lexi Morin. Junior Maddy Werner adds depth to the squad.

Brunswick opens the season at Westbrook on Dec. 9 then comes home to host Greely on Dec. 14 and Freeport on Dec. 19.

MT ARARAT

Following a successful 2021-22 season that rewarded the Eagles with a pair of games at the Portland Expo in the A South tournament, Mt. Ararat will look upon its young talent to continue the program’s success.

“We are a young team with no seniors,” said coach Julie Petrie after graduating three starters in Elsa Daulerio, Morgan Ruff and Maddie Kinney. “We will look to play an up-tempo game and work hard in the defensive end to create offensive opportunities.”

Returning are sophomores Cali Pomerleau (guard), Kennedy Lampert (guard), Avery Beal (guard/forward) and Elena Willis (guard).

Petrie said plenty of key newcomers could contribute, including juniors Abbie Doble, Lucy Jackson, Calista Kinney, Sarah Haskell, Brianna Meeks; sophomores Elena Willis, Islah Godo, Tarynn Keleher and Brooklye Choate; freshman Julianna Allen, Kayleigh Wagg, Ava Hanson and Emma Berry

“We are athletic in multiple positions with kids who are willing to work hard and compete,” added Petrie, in her fourth season at Mt. Ararat after eight in Lisbon. “Our goal is to grow throughout the season and be playing our best basketball in the postseason.”

MORSE

With new head coach Sara Morris taking over the program, there’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for the young program heading into the season

“After a successful season last year, we have lost key contributors that we are seeking players to step up and step in to those roles,” said Morris. “We have a very young program with 16 freshman overall, so we are working on overall program development. We are looking to remain competitive and continue on what has been built in the previous years.”

Morse beat Fryeburg in a Class A preliminary game last season before falling in the quarterfinals.

Senior guard Danielle Bryant and junior forward Haley Kirkpatrick are the lone returning starters and returning players that are expected to step into bigger roles according to Morris are senior guard Sophie Barber, sophomore guards Emma Hart, Danica Snyder and Zoe Avery.

Newcomers to the team include freshman Reece Darling and Bekah Plummer.

LISBON

With a still relatively young group this year, the Greyhounds will continue to compete in the junior varsity schedule as the previous two years, but with much promise.

“With a growth from the past two years and the incoming freshmen, we are looking to continue to learn and build a solid foundation for the program,” said head coach Jeremy Williams, entering his third season. “More and more girls are coming out to play and with another solid freshman class this year, we look to improve and build for the future.”

Williams adds their schedule is designed to improve and grow the program.

“Our jayvee schedule has us competing against some out of conference teams we normally wouldn’t go up against, but with the experience of those games and our conference teams we will play we look to take a few more victories this season,” adds the coach.

Returning athletes include senior Emily Libby, juniors Angelina Fillmore, Emily Westland, Deanna Adams, Alivia Field and sophomores Avia Russo, Hayleigh Perron and Delaney McGrath.

Freshmen Kasie Booker, Mackenzie Eaton and Aubriana Bright are key additions to the team.

FREEPORT

With a relatively young team last year, the Falcons found their footing as the season progressed. Those players now have a year of needed Class A basketball experience. Freeport moved up from Class B last season.

A strong core of sophomores return with some potential help from a pair of freshman.

Back for her senior season is Angel Pillsbury and returning sophomores Mia Levesque, Sydney Gelhar, Maddie Cormier and Izzy Orlando all look to make an impact.

Fifth-year coach Seth Farrington said that they grew a lot as freshmen and is optimist what’s to come as the Falcons return four starters from a team that went 6-12 a year ago.

“They have that year of experience and I think that’s only going to help them,” said Farrington.

Freshman Emily Groves and Abby Cormier could also contribute to the team’s success early on.

WISCASSET

The Wolverines are trying to pull themselves out of a stretch of lean years, and the goal is to win a few games and gain some optimism to help with turnout in future seasons. There are only seven players on the team, five of whom are sophomores and freshmen.

Some of the key players for coach Bob Applebee are junior Quina Hyman, and sophomores Bella Orr, Laila Dicus, and Makayla Bush.

