NEW HIRES

Baker Newman Noyes, an accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Portland, has named John Hurley as chief people officer. He brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role, and previously served as the senior director of human resources and employee relations at an educational software company outside of Boston. At Baker Newman Noyes, he will oversee recruiting, talent development and people operations and provide leadership across the firm as a member of the management committee.

Dawn Lopez has joined Auburn-based Maine Source Homes & Realty as a sales agent and Realtor. With two decades in the sales field, Lopez will assist clients on both the buying and selling sides of real estate transactions.

Maine Senior Games has hired Karen Reardon as games coordinator. She recently retired from South Portland High School, where she spent the past 18 years as the chair of health and physical education, while coaching girls cross-country and track and field. Reardon has participated in the Maine Senior Games since 2008 in track and field. She has competed at the national level bringing back to Maine a total of nine medals in the shot, discus and hammer throw. She will begin her new position in January.

Birchbrook, a financial planning and management firm in Bangor, has hired Brett S. Miller as senior portfolio manager. Miller, a chartered financial analyst, brings over 30 years of professional investment experience. Prior to joining Birchbrook, he held senior roles in several fiduciary wealth management firms, including KeyBank, and most recently, Bangor Savings Bank. Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Boston University.

PROMOTIONS

Portland-based Clark Insurance has made two promotions: Tricia Spencer was named vice president of business service, and Kelly St. Onge is now vice president of personal insurance. Spencer has been with Clark for over 10 years and was previously a director in the business department. St. Onge has held various roles in her 18-year career at Clark. In their new roles, both Spencer and St. Onge will oversee teams in Clark’s Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts offices.

RECOGNITIONS

Twelve Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for outstanding contributions to the organization in 2022. The peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are awarded to employees whose behavior exemplifies core values of communication, initiative, positivity, professionalism, quality and teamwork. The award recipients, named from throughout the Bar Harbor-based bank’s network of over 50 locations, are:

• Communication Award: Michelle Butler and Heidi Grindle

• Initiative Award: Mariah-Ann Lunderville and Kara Page

• Positivity Award: Lara Horner and Penny MacFarlane

• Professionalism Award: Deb Johnson and Kim Wright

• Quality Award: Keri Denis and Leanne James

• Teamwork Award: Jenna Beal and Heather Brackett.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

At the 2022 annual meeting of the Finance Authority of Maine, the following were elected as officers of FAME’s board: chair, Richard L. Trafton, partner with the law firm of Trafton, Matzen, Belleau & Frenette in Auburn; vice chair, Dustin Brooks, vice president of market strategy at Unum Group; and treasurer, Rebecca Asen, director of attorney recruiting & professional development at Portland-based law firm Bernstein Shur.

Husson University’s board of trustees has elected Dan Hutchins as chair and and Phil Harriman as vice chair. Hutchins, a 1983 graduate of the university, is a former accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He lives in Falmouth and in Naples, Florida. Harriman, a 1977 graduate, is a founding partner of Lebel & Harriman LLP, and lives in Yarmouth.

