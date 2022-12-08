Re: “Negotiations heating up over plan to provide energy relief” (Dec. 6, Page A1):
The Portland Press Herald’s energy relief story mentioned a draft plan to send $450 for individuals earning up to $75,000 and $900 for joint filers who earn up to $150,000. It never occurred to me that it cost twice as much to heat a residence with two people versus one person!
For some reason I thought the elderly widow(er), living on Social Security, might get enough to keep her kerosene tank full. We don’t make $150,000. Keep the check!
Peter Hathaway
Naples
