The Portland Press Herald’s energy relief story mentioned a draft plan to send $450 for individuals earning up to $75,000 and $900 for joint filers who earn up to $150,000. It never occurred to me that it cost twice as much to heat a residence with two people versus one person!

For some reason I thought the elderly widow(er), living on Social Security, might get enough to keep her kerosene tank full. We don’t make $150,000. Keep the check!

