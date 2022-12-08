Donald Trump is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week. Which means that some of the rest of us are having a wonderful, delightful, marvelous, very good week.

His family company was convicted of tax fraud in New York. In Washington, D.C., the House Jan. 6 committee announced that it will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice regarding Trump’s actions leading up to the attack on the Capitol. And, in Georgia, his hand-picked and blatantly unqualified candidate for the Senate lost his runoff election to the incumbent Democrat.

The demise of Trump and his divisive brand of politics has been falsely predicted many times. But add to the problems above the investigation into stealing and then storing top-secret government documents in his basement and perhaps his sock drawer at Mar-a-Lago, and things do not look good.

I ask Republican voters: Is this man really the best they have to offer as their next candidate for president of the United States?

Kevin Carley

Portland

