A few days ago, Central Maine Power customers were greeted by an email with the seemingly innocuous subject line, “A message from Joe Purington, CMP President and CEO.” Instead, the note announced a whopping 49% increase in the standard offer price for electricity supply, on the heels of an 80% increase from last year.

But the more insidious part of this whole saga was the fact that the email came at 7 p.m. on a Friday, a strategy clearly intended to mask the bad news.

If CMP is out of ideas about how to keep costs for customers down, the least the company can do is be up front about it. Then, lawmakers need to get to work and figure out how to get the job done.

Alex Ford

Kennebunkport

