FALMOUTH – Sister M. Eunice Boyd, R.S.M., 92 years, a Sister of Mercy for 73 years, died peacefully after a long illness at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth, on Dec. 3, 2022.

She was born in Portland in 1930, the daughter of James Patrick Boyd and Margaret Frances Maloney. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Academy, Portland in 1949, she entered the Sisters of Mercy, Portland, from Holy Cross Parish, South Portland.

Sister Eunice began her studies at the College of Our Lady of Mercy, Portland, (forerunner of St. Joseph’s College, Standish), receiving her B.S. in Education. She went on to receive her M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

She started her teaching career in the following elementary schools: Sacred Heart School, Portland; Immaculate Conception School, Calais; St. Dominic’s School, Portland and St. Mary’s School, Houlton, and Cathedral High School, Portland.

In 1970, Sister M. Eunice joined the faculty of St. Joseph’s College, Standish as Associate Professor in the science department. During her long teaching career, her students described her as an excellent teacher. They enjoyed her style and the information she brought into the classroom from her traveling experiences.

In 1979, Sister Eunice took a sabbatical during which she traveled to Nairobi, Kenya where she was a visiting researcher at the prestigious International Louis Leakey Memorial Institute. There, she was able to examine the artifacts of species from Kenyan and Tanzanian excavations. She was delighted to meet Louis Leakey himself.

In addition to her work in Nairobi, Sister studied in Germany and Egypt and as well as visiting Italy, France, and Spain. She was eager to bring her new learnings back to her students at St. Joseph’s College.

During her trip to Europe, she was particularly happy to visit Dublin, Ireland and the sites of Mother Catherine McAuley’s convents. Sister Eunice was proud of her Irish roots and always happy to learn more about them.

Sister Eunice was a member of several professional and academic societies: The American Teilhard Association for the Future of Man, Delta Epsilon Signa (St. Joseph’s College), Pi Lambda Theta (University of Pennsylvania). She also served on the Board of Trustee of Mercy Hospital, Portland, and St. Joseph’s College.

A special thank you to the staff of Sedgewood Commons, Millay Unit and Compassus Hospice for the excellent care they gave Sister M. Eunice.

In addition to her parents, Sister M. Eunice was predeceased by her brother, John Boyd.

She is survived by her brother, James “Sonny” Boyd and his wife, Marjorie, of Amherst, Va.; nieces Claire, Catherine, Cecile McAllister; several cousins; and by her religious community.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited in the chapel on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to the

Sisters of Mercy of the Americas,

966 Riverside St.,

Portland, ME 04103

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous