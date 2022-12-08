Many of the tireless volunteers behind the Press Herald Toy Fund found their way to the organization after retiring.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed daily throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

For Craig and Gail Kinney of Yarmouth, the Toy Fund has provided them with a meaningful way to give back to the community over the past six years. They began looking for places to volunteer soon after they moved back to Maine when they retired.

Craig Kinney, who was an ExxonMobile executive, also works with JMG, another Maine nonprofit, to help asylum seekers with their resumes.

During their volunteer shifts with the toy fund, the Kinneys work alongside others who are equally dedicated to helping Maine families create joyful holidays for their children. The holiday season is like a reunion for many of the Toy Fund volunteers who come back year after year.

“Everyone wants to help. There are a lot of kids in the state who would go without if it didn’t exist,” Craig Kinney said. “I hope we’re getting to all the people who need this.”

With the labor supplied by volunteers and the financial support from donors, the Toy Fund reaches about 3,000 children each year.

TODAY’S DONATION:

Peter & Kristen $50

Daniel & Sue Hawes $50

Merry Christmas & Best Wishes to the Press Herald news staff, from Bob Dixon & family $60

Merry Christmas to the children in memory of my dad Emile Caron, from Richard F. Caron $25

In memory of Alvin F. Temm, from John & Sally Temm $100

In loving memory of Eleanor Goodwin $50

In honor of Papa McHugh and in memory of Mimi McHugh. Here’s to spreading Christmas magic to many. We love you very much! Your children, grandchildren & great grandchildren $750

Anonymous $50

Thoughts of Robert and Elizabeth and Miles and Maddie $500

Hoping my donation helps make a child’s Christmas merrier. Ev from Gray $50

Bill Hamilton $100

Anonymous $200

Merry Christmas! $100

Merry Christmas to family & Friends, From Dick & Evie Tonneson $500

Thanks to a reminder by the great writer Victoria Hugo-Vidal. Happy Holiday! Bob & Janie Schools $250

Happy Holidays! $50

Happy birthday to my mother-in-law Kerry! Her ask every year! Jessamyn Norton $50

Marilee Beinema $100

Grammy, we miss you! $25

In memory of loved ones, the Bagin family $100

In memory of our parents – Ed & Ruby Lothrop and Joe & Gladys Labbe, from Richard & Barbara Labbe $20

Anonymous $100

Eloise Knowles $30

In memory of my nephew Jonathan C. Marcotte. Ronnie Small $50

Peace, Health and Joy! Ronnie Small/Friends of Bow Street $150

Linda Burns $40

Merry Christmas! $75

Wishing you a Merry Christmas! From Beth, Marty and Hope W. $100

In loving memory of my son, Jeremy, who loved Christmas and children! Deb G. $100

Anonymous $100

Mary Lou Lemaire $50

Anonymous $300

TOTAL TO DATE: $60,087.49

