Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, hot dogs, bread, beverages and homemade pies. $10; tickets available at the door. Advance orders for takeout are accepted by calling 854-9157.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Pancake breakfast – Saturday, Dec. 17, 8-11 a.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Proceeds benefit Westbrook High School Project Graduation 2023. All you can eat; $8, $4 for children.

Free Christmas Eve turkey dinner – Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Christmas service immediately following dinner. Takeout containers available. Masks recommended for those unvaccinated.

