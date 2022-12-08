Holiday open house at library

Friends of the Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., are hosting a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. Everyone is invited.

Santa will visit the Children’s Room at various times between noon and 4 p.m. and he will be available for photos. Children under age 18 may choose a free book to take home.

Piano and choral music will be provided in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Reading Room. Performing will be: Mary Levesque on piano, noon; Andy and the Ko’s, 1 p.m.; Maineblend acapella, 2 p.m.; and Bess Jacques on piano and Darren Whitney on saxophone, 3 p.m.

Refreshments, adult coloring and crafts, family movies and a children’s crafting activity will be available.

“We also will have a tree at the library where you may drop off a pair of mittens for a needy adult or child. You may also give your gloves or mittens to the lending staff at the circulation desk,” said Friends member Kelly Day.

Advertisement

Festival of Trees wraps up

The annual Festival of Trees held at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., will conclude this weekend. The decorated trees, sponsored by local clubs, civic groups and businesses, will be on display from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Caroling will be a daily highlight along with a model train exhibit.

Food Truck Friday

Lucky Lou’s will be at Westbrook Community Center on Dec. 16.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 6, 1972, that Mrs. Norman Thompson was to be hostess at the Westbrook Woman’s Club meeting at Warren Memorial Library.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: