The Brunswick Downtown Association (BDA) has launched its Downtown Window Decorating Contest, designed to showcase and support local businesses in the downtown area. BDA’s Design Committee chose “kindness” as the theme of this year’s contest. Participating businesses are eligible to win cash prizes in three categories — interpretation of the theme, creative use of merchandise, and people’s choice.

The public can vote for their favorite window by scanning the QR code found in each display. Voting closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. A panel of judges will select winners in the two additional categories. The winners will be announced on Dec. 16.

“We are excited to have 23 businesses participating this year, up from 19 last year,” said BDA Marketing Coordinator, Patti Spencer-Yost. “We hope people will wander through Downtown Brunswick to take in these delightful displays, decorations, and sparkling lights this season.”

“This contest is a great way for downtown businesses to engage their customers and encourage retail traffic in our downtown,” BDA Executive Director Deb King said. “Last year, we had hundreds of people cast votes for their favorite holiday window, and many displays were shared through social media.”

Participating businesses include CBD American Shaman, Christian Science Reading Room, Cool as a Moose, Eveningstar Cinema, Fleet Feet Maine Running, Frappe Shop, Grampa’s Garden, Great Impasta, Hatch Home, Hatch on Maine, Lemongrass Vietnamese Restaurant, Lemont Block Collective, MAIZ Columbian Street Food, Petit Jete Dance Boutique, Portland Pie Co., Pura Vida Day Spa, Raven & Crow Co., Ritual Bakehouse, Root Rind & Petal, The Animal House, The Mix, Vessel + Vine, Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections.