BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Jeff Mitchell (third year, 18-14 overall record)

2021-22 record: 12-8 (Lost, 67-51, to York in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Antonio Dell’Aquila (Senior), Sam Lombardo (Senior), Owen Tighe (Senior), Andrew Trachimowicz (Senior), Alex Van Huystee (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 WELLS, Dec. 13 @ Waynflete, Dec. 16 YORK, Dec. 20 WESTBROOK, Jan. 5 GRAY-NG, Jan. 12 @ York, Jan. 14 @ Greely, Jan. 31 @ Yarmouth

Coach’s comment: “We’re off and running. We’re a senior-heavy team. We’ve got a different type of team this year. Good chemistry. We put in a new offense and we’re adjusting to that. We’re more defensive-minded. The guys are unselfish and like to play defense. It doesn’t feel like there’s a favorite this year. Every game will be a dogfight. The goal is to make the tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth made the tournament last winter for the 24th consecutive time and even after graduating sharpshooters Will Bowe and Jake Frame and seeing big man Jake Reeves transfer to a prep school in Massachusetts, the Capers have what it takes to make it 25 in a row this season.

Lombardo will be the point guard and can score some points. Cape Elizabeth figures to be solid in the backcourt with Dell’Aquila, Trachimowicz, Van Huystee and sophomore Eli Smith also in the mix. Tighe returns as a force in the paint. Tighe is joined by senior James Rickman and senior Ben Altenburg is new to the team and adds depth at the forward position.

The Capers don’t have a big-name star this winter, but they’ll be very strong on balance. Class B South doesn’t appear to have a heavy favorite, so Cape Elizabeth will have time to hit its stride. This team will look very different at the end of the season than at the beginning and it will be heard from at the Expo once again.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Chris Casterella (16th year, 97-174 overall record)

2021-22 record: 2-14 (Lost, 42-29, to Yarmouth in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Meghan Conley (Senior), Olivia Manning (Senior), Juliet Moore (Senior), Ashley Ryer (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Wells, Dec. 16 @ York, Jan. 5 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Jan. 12 YORK, Jan. 16 FREEPORT, Jan. 26 @ Freeport, Jan. 31 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We have just nine kids total in the program. I hope we can stay healthy enough and avoid injuries and illnesses to get 18 games in. We have an experienced core. I hope that experience will factor in and help us. We need to win some games to get confidence. We’ll be disciplined. We just have to find a way to put points on the board.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: It’s going to be all hands on deck this winter for the Capers, who have a thin roster, to say the least. With that said, there are some talented athletes at Casterella’s disposal and this group might just surprise some teams over the course of the season.

Conley and Moore are veterans in the backcourt. They’re joined by junior Emma Phillips Vila, who will step in at point guard. Manning and Ryer have experience at the forward position. Junior Grace Callahan will come off the bench and she can play multiple positions. She has great upside and could be a future star.

Cape Elizabeth’s goals are modest this season. Staying healthy will be paramount. If the Capers can achieve that, they will make the opposition work every time out and some victories will be the end result.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Jake Rutt (fifth year, 41-26-3 overall record)

2021-22 record: 10-7-1 (Lost, 3-1, to Greely in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Dimitri Coupe (Senior), Phil Coupe (Senior), Charlie Garvin (Senior), Connor Goss (Senior), Nick Laughlin (Senior), Luke Mello (Senior), Sebastian Moon (Senior), Alex Thayer (Senior), Colin Blackburn (Junior), Brady Hanisko (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 17 CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH, Dec. 30 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 7 @ Brunswick, Jan. 16 @ Gorham, Jan. 19 GREELY, Jan. 25 @ Camden Hills, Jan. 26 BRUNSWICK, Feb. 8 @ Lewiston, Feb. 18 @ Greely, Feb. 22 @ Cheverus/Yarmouth

Coach’s comment: “Our team strength will be our depth. We will be able to roll three lines consistently with a strong core of players. Defensemen Nick Laughlin and Phil Coupe are arguably the two best in the state.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth has consistently been one of the teams knocking on the door in Class B South, but the Capers simply haven’t been able to solve Greely when it mattered most, including last winter in the semifinals. This winter, a senior-laden, promising squad tries again and has the pieces in place to finally break through.

Laughlin, coming off a sensational football season which should see him in the Fitzpatrick Trophy discussion, is stellar on the ice too. He was a first-team all-star a year ago, scoring 14 goals and adding 17 assists, while smothering the opposition as one of the state’s elite defensemen (he was named the best in Class B South a year ago). Phil Coupe (7 goals, 19 assists during a second-team all-star campaign last winter) is right there with Laughlin among the best on the blue line. They’re joined by Mello in front of Garvin or sophomore Nathan Hanisko in goal. Offensively, Cape Elizabeth will be very difficult to neutralize, as it returns a lot of scoring punch. Blackburn (9 goals, 7 assists in a third-team all-star campaign), Dimitri Coupe (9 goals, 8 assists), Moon (7 goals, 13 assists in a third-team all-star season), Goss (3 goals, 6 assists), Brady Hanisko (3 goals, 6 assists) and Thayer (2 goals, 11 assists) will all contribute to a potent attack, as will new freshman Alex Mainville.

It all adds up to a potential powerhouse, but the Capers will have their hands full in a region that not only includes Greely, defending state champion Brunswick and talented Cheverus/Yarmouth, but several other teams capable of knocking anyone off on a given night. Several of these players have won state titles in lacrosse and nearly took home a soccer championship this fall. Cape Elizabeth last played in a hockey state game in 2006. This group is ready to end that drought and bring home the big prize.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with South Portland and Waynflete)

Marina Bassett stood out as a freshman for the Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland girls’ hockey team. She’ll get a lot of attention from the opposition again this winter.

Coach: Bob Mills (11th year, 94-83-8 overall record)

2021-22 record: 13-3-2 (Lost, 3-1, to Scarborough in South Region Final)

Top returning players: Abbey Steinhagen (Senior), Delaney Whitten (Senior), Kierith Gentilini (Junior), Becca Good (Junior), Marina Bassett (Sophomore), Libby Hooper (Sophomore), Hartson Mosunic (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 22 CHEVERUS, Dec. 30 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 19 @ Cheverus, Jan. 21 FALMOUTH, Feb. 4 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We have a small core of experienced players that will carry the team this season. If we can stay healthy, we should be competitive with other top teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team stole headlines a year ago, posting the best regular season mark in program history, then surviving Falmouth in a you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it four-overtime epic in the regional semifinals. The squad ran out of gas against Scarborough in the regional final, but that didn’t damper what it accomplished. With a lot of talent back this winter, Cape/Waynflete/SP will be in the title hunt again, as evidenced by early victories over St. Dom’s and Winslow.

This year’s offense will be paced by Bassett (who scored 24 goals and added 20 assists as a freshmen during an all-state campaign and has 3 goals and 6 assists in early action this winter) and Hooper, the hero of the Falmouth marathon last February (who scored 15 goals and had 8 assists during an all-conference campaign last season). Good (6 goals, 6 assists last winter) and Gentilini (3 goals, 6 assists) are other top forwards. Defensively, Mosunic (who scored six goals last season and was named all-conference) and the veteran Whitten (7 goals, 6 assists during an all-state season) are the anchors at that end while being offensive-minded as well. Steinhagen (13-3-2 last year) returns in goal. She made the all-state team last winter.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland is going to get everyone’s best game every time out. Cheverus stands in the way in the South Region and the schedule features multiple potential pitfalls, but this team will compete with everyone and after last year’s close call is eager for another chance to finish the job.

