The Celtics could be getting a big boost on their west coast trip as Robert Williams III did not rule out making his season debut on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch.

Williams took part in practice at the University of San Francisco on Friday’s off day as the team prepared for Saturday’s showdown with the Warriors. He told reporters simply that he’s “day-to-day” when asked about his status, a refrain that Coach Joe Mazzulla shared when asked about his availability.

The Celtics announced Williams underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee just before training camp and projected his timetable to be 8-12 weeks before returning to basketball activities. He’s been back on the floor in recent weeks and began traveling with the team early in November as his recovery progressed. Williams also started taking part in 5 on 5 live scrimmages with teammates last week, one of the final steps in his return to the floor.

The Celtics are 21-5 without their starting center, but Williams’ teammates are eager to see the fifth-year center back on the floor. Al Horford is averaging 31.6 minutes per game and has been unavailable on the team’s road trip since Monday after being placed in NBA health and safety protocols.

Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin have seen the lion’s share of minutes at center when Horford and Williams have been sidelined.

The Celtics and Warriors tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night from the Chase Center. Boston has won three straight games on their road trip and will also face the Lakers and Clippers next week before returning home.

NOTES: Two of the league’s most prolific scorers meet on Saturday night with Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Boston’s Jayson Tatum. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game. … The Warriors are 11-2 on their home court and lead the league with 29.7 assists per game. … The Celtics are 10-3 on the road and ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists per game.

