BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Richie Ashley (second year)

2021-22 results: 9-10 (Lost, 59-46, to Oxford Hills in Class AA North semifinals)

Top returning players: Silvano Ismail (Senior), Gio St. Onge (Junior), Leo McNabb (Sophomore), Sammy Nzeyimana (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 @ Deering, Dec. 20 PORTLAND, Dec. 27 EDWARD LITTLE, Dec. 30 @ Hampden Academy, Jan. 5 DEERING, Jan. 7 @ Portland, Jan. 13 HAMPDEN ACADEMY, Jan. 16 @ Edward Little, Jan. 20 OXFORD HILLS, Feb. 1 @ Oxford Hills

Coach’s comment: “We have a lot of returning guys, we don’t have a lot of experience. Class AA North is a gauntlet. You better bring it every night or you’ll get beat. I hope we can build on last year. First and foremost, we want to be over .500 which we didn’t do last year. We want to have a quarterfinal game at home. We want to be in the hunt and be at our best in February.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus made great strides a year ago as Ashley came in and rejuvenated the program. The Stags shocked Portland on Ismail’s unforgettable buzzer beater in the quarterfinals and as a result, they got to the Civic Center for the semifinals for the first time in a decade. That drought is a thing of the past and Cheverus now expects to be a regular downtown.

Ismail, an SMAA second-team all-star last winter, will be one of the league’s and perhaps state’s finest players and he’ll do a little of everything, from running the point, to getting out and finishing in transition, to burying long shots. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season and will likely build on those numbers. Nzeyimana (2.1 assists per game last year) will also play point guard. He had a strong freshman campaign in 2021-22. McNabb (5 points per game last winter) will also be heard from in the backcourt. St. Onge (6.3 points, 2.1 assists per game) made the SMAA All-Rookie team last season and will be an impact player at forward. Seniors Carter Hoglund and Luke McNabb can play guard or forward and will bring leadership and energy. Senior Jacob Lucier, junior Maddik Weisberg and promising freshman Jameson Fitzpatrick will play key roles in the post.

It all adds up to a team that should be even stronger than last year’s breakthrough squad. The Stags won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this time, but they don’t need to. Look for this group to be as tough an out as anyone by the time the postseason arrives.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Billy Goodman (fourth year, 38-12 overall record, one state championship)

2021-22 results: 18-3 (Beat Gorham, 49-36, to win Class AA state title)

Top returning players: Maddie Fitzpatrick (Junior), Emma Lizotte (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Bangor, Dec. 29 HAMPDEN ACADEMY, Jan. 3 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 13 @ Hampden Academy, Jan. 21 @ Oxford Hills, Jan. 31 OXFORD HILLS

Coach’s comment: “Emma and Maddie are awesome, but we lost five really good seniors, so we’re starting over, figuring out who can do what. We have 13 girls who are new to Cheverus varsity basketball. Every practice matters. There’s a lot to do, but it’s a great group of girls. Every scrimmage has been a great experience for us. It’s going to take time to play well. We’re a work in progress. Every team will coming for us. We hope to be playing our best in February. I love our potential. It’s going to be fun.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus broke through for the first time a year, peaking in February and March and riding not just the brilliance of Fitzpatrick and Lizotte, but also five special seniors, who blossomed into stars and made big plays when it mattered most. The Stags are now the hunted and while they still feature their two standouts, there are some holes to fill and questions to answer, but there is plenty of time to solve the riddle and return to championship form.

Fitzpatrick recently announced that she is verbally committing to the University of Maine. She has yet to play a full high school season, as her freshmen year was cut short by COVID and she missed nearly half of her sophomore campaign with a wrist injury. She’s poised to be unstoppable and as brilliant as she is with the ball in her hands, her unselfishness sets her apart. Fitzpatrick (who averaged 18.3 points, 6-1 rebounds and 4 steals in 2021-22) will do a little of everything this winter as her inexperienced teammates settle in. Lizotte, Cheverus’ Winter Athlete of the Year and a first-team league all-star last season after averaging a double-double (14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds), is dominant in the post, controls the glass and plays smothering defense. This season, look for Lizotte to step out and handle the ball as well. Much of the Stags’ offense will come from that terrific tandem, but others will need to step up and Cheverus has some key newcomers to watch. In the backcourt, freshmen Jaelyn Jensen and Jenna Jensen will see time at point guard and junior Megan Dearborn (who transferred from South Portland) and sophomore Rachel Feeley will also be heard from. Junior Ruth Boles, another South Portland transfer, can play guard or forward. She was a third-team all-star in 2021-22. Senior Madison Bunnell-Parker and junior Olivia Conroy add depth in the frontcourt.

Cheverus is wearing the bulls-eye, but will wear it well. The Stags will be pushed by Oxford Hills, Hampden Academy and Bangor (its Opening Night foe) in Class AA North and while they may stumble a time or two, look for a vastly different (and more polished) product to be in place come February. One state title was nice, but Cheverus isn’t content. If this group stays healthy, another coronation could be the end result.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Yarmouth)

Coach: Dave St. Pierre (12th year, 110-86-10 overall record)

2021-22 record: 13-6 (Lost, 4-3, in five-OTs, to eventual champion Brunswick in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Ryan Franceschi (Senior), Neal McQuarrie (Senior), Ben Moll (Senior), Jaden Morin (Senior), Truman Peters (Senior), Ethan St. Pierre (Senior), Andrew Cheever (Junior), Brian Connolly (Junior), Ian O’Connor (Junior), David Swift (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH, Dec. 21 @ Brunswick, Jan. 7 LEAVITT, Jan. 12 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 26 GREELY, Feb. 1 BRUNSWICK, Feb. 4 @ Greely, Feb. 8 @ Leavitt, Feb. 15 @ Edward Little, Feb. 22 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “Our preseason was promising. We have good numbers this year. Being a co-op was a good choice. The kids have jelled well. We’re not quite as talented top to bottom as last year, but we’re deep. Our senior class will lead the way. We came really close last year. I liked our chances if we could have gotten past Brunswick. This year, hopefully we’ll stay healthy and be in a good spot. Our league is always tough.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus/Yarmouth came oh-so-close to winning Class B a season ago, but it fell in a five-overtime marathon to Brunswick, which went on to capture its first title. Cheverus/Yarmouth is on the short list of contenders again this winter as it features strong players all over the ice.

Offensively, Connolly was a second-team all-star last winter and he’ll be part of the top line, along with Cheever (honorable mention last season) and sophomore Quinn McCoy. Franceschi, Moll and Peters will be top scoring threats as well. The defense features veterans St. Pierre and Swift, along with Morin and O’Connor. Sophomore Johnny Weinrich and freshman Colby Carnes are new contributors to watch. McQuarrie, who made the All-Rookie team a year ago, is back between the pipes.

Cheverus/Yarmouth will find out quickly where it stands, as it takes on Cape Elizabeth and Brunswick prior to Christmas. Greely still looms as a threat as well and there are several other teams on the rise. Class B South will a battle from start to finish, but this team has what it takes to contend with everyone and if all goes well, wind up the last team standing.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Scott Rousseau (seventh year, 80-28-2 overall record, one state championship)

2021-22 results: 13-5-1 (Lost, 1-0, in three-OTs, to Scarborough in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Elle Cooney (Senior), Maddie Doherty (Junior), Lily Johnson (Junior), Ella Lemieux (Junior), Brynn McKenney (Junior), Charlotte Miller (Junior), Zoey Radford (Junior), Mikayla Talbot (Junior), Lucy Johnson (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 22 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 4 YARMOUTH, Jan. 12 PENOBSCOT VALLEY, Jan. 16 GORHAM, Jan. 19 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 21 YORK, Jan. 28 @ Yarmouth

Coach’s comment: “We are poised for a very strong season. We only graduated Olivia Bradford and only have one senior this year. Last year’s team of nearly all sophomores and freshmen are a year older and have the potential to take the next step this year. Our strength is still defense. With All-State-caliber players in Brynn and Lily, who does not get enough credit for her play, on the ice at all times, and solid two-way centers Charlotte and Lucy controlling the middle of the ice, we don’t give up many quality chances and when we do, Ella is there. Offensively, we are not as explosive as top teams of years past, but we should get enough from Lucy and Mikayla, who is finally healthy after suffering a horrible wrist injury last year. Maddie has been a pleasant surprise with her improved offense early this year and should provide scoring balance on her line with always-reliable Charlotte.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus simply couldn’t put the puck in the net when it mattered most last February and as a result, its season came to a frustrating end with a marathon loss to Scarborough in the semifinals. This season, the squad, which also includes players from Old Orchard Beach, Kennebunk and Windham, appears to have what it takes to make an even deeper run, perhaps all the way to the state game.

For starters, the Stags return Lemieux in goal, who made the South Region All-Conference team last winter after going 12-5-1 with six shutouts, a goals-against-average of just 1.02 and a save percentage of 93. She’ll be the anchor in the back. Freshman Ellie Skolnekovich will see time between the pipes as well. They’ll get plenty of help from a group of talented defenders which includes Lily Johnson (3 goals, 6 assists last season and an All-Conference selection two years running), Radford and McKenney (who made the All-State team last season after scoring six times and adding nine assists). Freshman Briella Doherty will step in and help the cause as well. The offense is led by All-Conference selections Miller (14 goals last year) and Lucy Johnson (10 goals, 11 assists), with plenty of help from the likes of Talbot (9 goals, 13 assists last year, despite being injured), Cooney (6 goals, 9 assists) and Doherty (6 goals, 3 assists).

Cheverus, which opened with wins over York (4-1) and Brunswick (5-1), appears on its way to doing great things. If this group can stay healthy and can produce goals when it matters most, it doesn’t appear there’s a team in the South Region that can stop it. The entire state, for that matter.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

