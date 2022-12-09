A recent letter to the editor of this paper wondered what Bath might be doing to help effect growth in housing, and particularly in affordable housing, for anyone hoping to live in our fair city. We all know that the scarcity of available properties alongside escalating rents is a major problem, both nationally and locally.

Making use of the Morse High School site, as suggested by the letter writer, is in the hands of the City of Bath. They completed an extensive public process that culminated in the recent vote to support a bond allowing for the relocation of the fire station to the Morse site. Efforts related to the rest of the site are complicated by the temporary relocation of Dike-Newell School. However, there are pockets in Bath that do lend themselves to housing development. I wanted to share a bit about what Bath Housing is doing to increase housing opportunities.

First, we recently announced a new, 18-unit apartment building to be built next year. It will be energy efficient and walkable to downtown and will support families with modest incomes. Second, after three years of visioning and hard work, we celebrated the construction start at The Uptown with the Szanton Company. This project preserves the Moses and Columbia blocks and adds 50 new apartments to the ten existing – and it is the first significant new housing in Bath since the Huse School Apartments opened in 2017. Finally, over the past eight years, Bath Housing has worked with MaineHousing and the City of Bath to acquire and renovate existing multi-family buildings with an eye to keeping them modestly priced for years to come. To date, five multi-family buildings with fifteen apartments have been renovated and are now safe and affordable.

Additionally, we are active at the local, regional, and state levels to advocate for housing policy changes that will increase housing opportunity. This includes local and state legislation to allow ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), which create additional living spaces on existing lots that may be rented out as traditional rentals or for shorter time periods, with a minimum period of 90 days. Bath Housing is represented on the City of Bath’s Community Development Committee, which spearheaded the new Rezone effort just getting underway. And regionally, we have been convening with towns, other housing organizations, and employers to talk about ways to work together.

There is a lot happening, but there is also much to be done. Our region needs housing solutions so people from all backgrounds and income levels can live, work, and thrive. Bath Housing will continue its efforts to create more housing. We will also advocate for policies that protect tenants and support our community of mom-and-pop landlords.

This holiday season, think about what you can do. Consider offering up a room for rent in your home — or creating an official ADU. The rent can come in handy, and you’ll be a part of making Bath an accessible, comfortable place to live. Have a short-term rental property? Consider renting it long-term this winter. Participate in the community’s rezone process. Let your elected officials know you care about housing issues. Or make a donation to one of the many valued non-profits working in our region.

In Bath, our strength is in the diversity of our community. Young families, workers, retirees, small business owners and our friends and neighbors are our community. Some are wealthy, some middle class, and some live on a fixed income. Housing should be an opportunity, not an obstacle.

Debora Keller is executive director of Bath Housing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: