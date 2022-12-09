(Ed. Note: Previews for the other winter sports will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Todd Wing (10th year, 105-63 overall record)

2021-22 record: 8-11 (Lost, 74-63, to Lewiston in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning player: Evan Legassey (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Bonny Eagle, Dec. 13 CHEVERUS, Dec. 20 @ Oxford Hills, Dec. 22 @ Portland, Dec. 29 LEWISTON, Jan. 3 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 5 @ Cheverus, Jan. 16 @ Lewiston, Jan. 20 @ South Portland, Jan. 24 @ Edward Little, Jan. 27 OXFORD HILLS, Feb. 7 PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “I’ve been pleasantly surprised this preseason. I love seeing these kids play hard. It’s a new team finding out our identity. We’re lacking in size this year, but we make up for it with effort and hustle. Early on, we’ll have to correct youthful mistakes, then we’ll get better every game. This could be a year of parity. There’s not a clear-cut favorite. There could be an upset on any given night. We hope to be playing our best at the end of the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering was hit hard by graduation and also lost all-star Remijo Wani to Portland, but if you’re expecting the Rams to be on the outside looking in this winter, guess again. This squad doesn’t have the household names of past editions, but there is an abundance of promise and by season’s end, Deering will be a team that no one will want to face.

Legassey was an SMAA All-Rookie team selection as a freshman after hitting 40 3-pointers and averaging 10.1 points per contest. He’ll be a top scorer this winter, as he can drill shots from deep. After that, several players unproven at the varsity level hope to step right in and make an impact. Sophomore Justin Jamal will be the point guard. Junior Trip Marston could be in for a big season. Wing calls him a “crafty lefty, who can do a lot of good things.” In the frontcourt, sophomore David Otti will battle the league’s top big men and will be able to hold his own. Senior Julian Fuller, junior Josiah King and sophomore Mogga Yanga are other newcomers to watch.

The Rams won’t be able to ease into the season, as their schedule is brutal from the start. This is a squad that will suffer through some growing pains, but will steadily improve. Look for Deering to knock off some of the favorites as the season progresses and to be a tough out in February.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Murphy (15th year, 157-114 overall record, one state championship)

2021-22 record: 4-16 (Lost, 63-30, to Oxford Hills in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Nyabhana Lia (Senior), Maya Gayle (Junior), Sophie Hill (Junior), Shay Rosenthal (Junior), Natalie Santiago (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 @ Cheverus, Dec. 16 @ Bangor, Dec. 19 OXFORD HILLS, Dec. 22 PORTLAND, Jan. 5 CHEVERUS, Jan. 28 @ Oxford Hills, Feb. 7 @ Portland, Feb. 9 @ Scarborough

Coach’s comment: “We’re older now. These kids have stuck with it. I expect the juniors to play like juniors and I hope that turns into more competitive games. I think we’ll be better this year, but our brutal schedule hurts us. Depth will be a factor. The kids on the bench have to get better. We’re realistic, but we want to win games. We’ll go out and play hard.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After two years of growing pains, Deering has several juniors and seniors who are battle-tested and the Rams hope that leads to more victories this winter. There is reason for optimism that Deering will be able to hold its own in a deep and talented Class AA North.

The Rams return Gayle, who averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and was a member of the SMAA All-Rookie team last season. She’ll be a threat inside and out. Santiago is back at point guard and is a top defender. Lia and Rosenthal are also in the backcourt. Hill will battle in the paint and her play will be critical, as Deering goes up against some of the top post players in the state. After that, Murphy hopes some other girls will step up to provide depth.

Deering should be improved this season, even if it’s record doesn’t reflect dramatic change. The Rams have six games total against defending AA champion Cheverus, runner-up Oxford Hills and a very good Bangor squad. Several other foes are daunting as well. This team is poised to compete hard against everyone and that should show up in the box score. Look for the Rams to give teams fits throughout and be primed to go toe-to-toe with a top contenders in February.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Portland)

Coach: Dan Winship (first year)

2021-22 record: 2-16 (Lost, 8-2, to Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in South Region quarterfinals)



Top returning players: Samantha Desjardins (Senior), Lauren Gerber (Senior), Kate Martell (Senior), Jane Flynn (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 CHEVERUS, Dec. 21 YORK, Jan. 16 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 24 @ York, Feb. 2 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We hope to improve across the board from last season. Our focus will be on playing smart, forcing turnovers and applying pressure in our offensive zone. We have good numbers in our program. In my first season as coach, I hope to continue to keep our program strong with a large number of players getting opportunities. We have a lot to work with and look to get stronger as the season progresses.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op team welcomes a new coach this winter, as Winship replaces Tom Clifford. The squad started with losses to defending state champion Lewiston (5-1), Biddeford (7-4) ad Brunswick (12-3), but hopes to show steady improvement as the season progresses.

Flynn, a regional all-star last year, is a defender, but she figures to pace the offense this season. She scored a hat trick in the second game. Gerber (forward) and Martell (center) have also put the puck in the net. Juniors Sloane Fox and Phoebe Knoll and Deering freshman Nora Bryant are other forwards to watch. Defensively, Desjardins returns. She’s joined by junior CeCe Blackwell-Moore. Erin Winship takes over in goal. She made 25 saves in the opener.

Portland/Deering will be able to compete in most of its games and the wins will come. Look for this squad to make a return trip to the playoffs if everything comes together.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

