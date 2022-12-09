(Ed. Note: Other winter sports previews will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dave Halligan (36th year, 564-142 overall record, six state championships)

2021-22 record: 19-3 (Lost, 43-27, to Nokomis in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Judd Armstrong (Senior), Eli Cowperthwaite (Senior), Rocco DePatsy (Senior), Lucas Dilworth (Senior), Paul Dilworth (Senior), Chris Simonds (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 16 @ Marshwood, Dec. 20 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 22 @ Brunswick, Jan. 5 @ Gorham, Jan. 10 GREELY, Jan. 13 MARSHWOOD, Jan. 16 @ Westbrook, Jan. 20 PORTLAND, Jan. 24 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 27 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 7 WESTBROOK

Coach’s comment: “We have some holes to fill, but we’re making progress. We graduated a lot of shooters, but we’ll be bigger than we were last year. We’re athletic. We’ll be more of an inside-out team, as opposed to an outside-in team this year. We’ll have to share the ball. The league’s pretty balanced. I don’t see a great deal of separation. The key is getting better as the season goes along. A tough schedule will get us ready for the tournament. I don’t care where we go in as long as we get in.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Like everyone else, Falmouth had no answers for the sensational Cooper Flagg and Nokomis a year ago and as a result, fell just short of taking home the Gold Ball, but the Navigators enjoyed yet another extremely successful campaign. The loss of standouts Brady Coyne and Jack Stowell will be felt and while this group might not be as prolific on offense, it will yet again find ways to win.

Armstrong is the top returner. He was the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year and an honorable mention all-star last winter, averaging 11 points per contest. He’ll be a matchup nightmare on the wing, if he gets out in transition look out below and he can hit shots as well. Simonds was the SMAA’s Rookie of the Year last season. He’s sidelined by a foot injury at the start of the year, but will be a force in the post, as will DePatsy (who stands 6-foot-5), Cowperthwaite (6-3) and 6-foot-4 junior Charlie Wolak. Lucas Dilworth can play guard or forward. Paul Dilworth is in the backcourt. There is talent in reserve at the guard position, as senior Peyton Mitchell (a transfer from Cheverus), 6-foot-3 junior Henry Stowell and sophomores Billy Birks and Jaxson Cameron add depth this year as well as promise for the future.

The Navigators have a gauntlet for a schedule, as they not only play all the top teams in their region, Class A South, but their crossover games against Class AA powers include Gorham, Portland, defending state champion South Portland and Thornton Academy. Falmouth might stumble on a few more occasions than a year ago, but the talent and the coaching are in place for another deep tournament run. This squad could wind up finishing what last year’s team started.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dawn Armandi (sixth year, 44-45 overall record)

2021-22 record: 14-6 (Lost, 52-47, to Greely in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Justine Means (Senior), Katie Lozoraitis (Senior), Anna Turgeon (Senior), Emily Abbott (Junior), Maddy Christman (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 20 @ South Portland, Dec. 22 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 5 GORHAM, Jan. 10 @ Greely, Jan. 24 @ Brunswick, Jan. 27 THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach’s comment: “We hope to pick up where last year’s team left off. Losing Sloane (Ginevan) is a huge blow, but we’re returning everyone else from last year. I have an upperclass-heavy team. We’re deeper than we’ve been in a long time. As long as we stay injury-free, I see us in the top three or four teams in Class A. I’m hopeful we can still make a run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth came oh-so-close to the regional final back in February and expected to be the favorite this winter, but Ginevan, last year’s SMAA Class A Player of the Year, who will play lacrosse at Notre Dame, suffered a knee injury last spring and likely won’t be available this season. She’ll still be on the sidelines for support and as a de facto assistant coach, but there’s no question that replacing her production will be a daunting task. The Navigators still have the potential to be one of the last teams standing, however, and it wouldn’t be wise to write them off.

For starters, Falmouth returns the dynamic Turgeon, who was a first-team league all-star last winter. Turgeon (who averaged 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest) can play guard or forward and score inside and out. She’ll be the focal point of the opposition but will be very difficult to stop. Abbott, another first-team all-star last season, will run the point and will look to score as well. In fact, the Navigators have a lot of guards to watch, a group which also includes Lozoraitis (a second-team all-star last winter), Means and juniors Leah Cunningham, Reese Farraher and Peaches Stucker (a top defender). Christman, a three-year starter and an honorable mention all-star a year ago, will be a force in the post and will not only score, but also grab her share of rebounds (10 per game last season).

Falmouth is going to be tested regularly this winter, not only by familiar Class A foes like reigning regional champion Greely, Brunswick and Westbrook, but also by Class AA powers like Gorham and Thornton Academy. Nothing will come easily, but the Navigators are up for the challenge. Look for Turgeon to lead the way, but she’ll have plenty of support and it wouldn’t come at a surprise at all if Falmouth makes another deep postseason run.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Deron Barton (12th year, 134-73-6 overall record, two state championships)

2021-22 record: 10-8-1 (Lost, 2-1, to Thornton Academy in Class A state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sam Belliveau (Senior), Chase Bevan (Senior), Mitchell Ham (Senior), Caden Barnard (Junior), Joe Fischetto (Junior), Rowan Haggerty (Junior), Isaac Laliberte (Sophomore), Jack Turgeon (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 SCARBOROUGH, Dec. 13 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 23 @ Scarborough, Dec. 28 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 2 GREELY, Jan. 5 @ South Portland, Jan. 10 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 19 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 1 @ Lewiston, Feb. 8 @ Edward Little, Feb. 16 LEWISTON

Coach’s comment: “We will be focusing on conditioning, fundamentals and quality executions of systems to build our foundation that will provide the opportunity to support a deep playoff run. Several teams are experiencing impact players returning to high school hockey post-pandemic. This will bring competitive levels up across the league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth was very much in the mix a year ago and even after losing Travis Roy Award finalist Charlie Adams, should be one of the last teams standing this winter in Class A, as several talented players return and there’s an infusion of younger, promising kids as well.

Ham will be a scoring machine. He tickled the twine on 19 occasions last winter and added 22 assists. Ham was a first-team all-star in 2021-22 and will be the focal point of the opposition. He has help up front from Belliveau (13 assists last winter), Fischetto and Haggerty. Senior Aaron Higgins, who transferred to Falmouth from a junior hockey program, and sophomores and former junior varsity players Thomas Healey, Rowan Hinkley and Henry Whiting will contribute as well. On defense, Falmouth returns Barnard, Laliberte and Turgeon. Senior Zach Mitton, a transfer from junior hockey, and freshman Jacoby Porter are other players to watch at the blue line. Bevan and sophomore Brandon White have experience in goal.

The Navigators have a tough schedule to contend with, but this is a team that will make life difficult for the opposition at both ends of the ice. Falmouth hasn’t had much luck in recent seasons. If a few bounces go the Navigators’ way, they’ll be there all the way to the finish.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (CO-OP W/SCARBOROUGH)

Coach: Rob Carrier (14th year, 142–90-10 overall record)

2021-22 record: 9-6-1 (Lost, 5-4, in 4-OTs, to Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Emerson Roy (Senior), Morgan Adams (Junior), Trinity Grenier (Junior), Amelia Brann (Sophomore), Ella Wiley (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 WINSLOW, Dec. 31 @ Cheverus, Jan. 7 CHEVERUS, Jan. 14 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 21 @ Cape Elizabeth, Feb. 2 @ Winslow, Feb. 4 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “We’re starting off a little slower this year. We’re looking for a spark to get the offense going. It’s not easy replacing a player like Kate Kinley and it’s shown in our first two games. We need to get the offense going. Defensively, we look pretty solid with Amelia and Morgan and we’re good in net with Ella returning. Our goal every year is to make the playoffs. If we can find an identity on offense and play reliable defense I think we can string together enough wins to go back.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth took part in the “Game of the Year” last winter, but unfortunately for the Navigators, they came out on the short end in the semifinals against the Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op squad. Standout Kate Kinley and others graduated and this winter, for the first time, Falmouth is not a stand-alone program, as two Scarborough players made the one-time rivals a combined team. The Navigators started with narrow losses to Biddeford (4-2) and St. Dom’s (2-1), but the wins will come.

Top scorers this season figure to be Adams (a captain and All-Conference selection a year ago), Brann (who scored against St. Dom’s), Farnham, Grenier and Scarborough freshman Hope Melevsky (classmate Ella Yates is the other player representing the Red Storm). Adams and Brann are also top defenders, while Wiley returns in goal. Roy (who had an assist versus St. Dom’s) is the lone senior and she’ll be a key leader as a captain and forward. Junior standout Eve Chace is sidelined for the season with a knee injury, but she’s serving as a captain and de facto assistant coach.

It will be a year of growth and transition for this program, but look for steady improvement. Falmouth might not be a favorite in the South Region, but it could be a dangerous foe come playoff-time and perhaps this time, be on the right side of the “Game of the Year.”

