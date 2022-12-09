Re: “Plan to provide heating assistance and relief checks fails in Maine Senate” (Dec. 7):

Three members of the Maine Senate just killed a modest heating assistance package that would have benefited all but the most wealthy of the state’s most wealthy.

Three people. Let that sink in, and if you’re not furious, I congratulate you on your financial success in becoming the top .01 percent, ruining life for the other million-plus of us.

Timothy Hart

Portland

