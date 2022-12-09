A missing 71-year-old St. George woman was found dead Friday morning in water on the shore of Long Cove, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.

Francine Laporte had been missing since Wednesday, when her husband, Paul Laporte, reported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that she had left their house on foot and not returned.

Her body was found by a Maine game warden and a search team from the Maine Association for Search and Rescue around 10 a.m. Friday, the department said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a phone message or email Friday asking if Laporte’s death is considered suspicious.

The Warden Service was assisted throughout the search by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine State Police and State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the Tenant’s Harbor Fire Department, Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, U.S. Border Patrol, Rockland Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and the town of St. George.

