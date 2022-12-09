(Ed. Note: Previews for the other winter sports will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Joe Russo (33rd year, 447-187 overall record, five state championships)

2021-22 record: 11-8 (Lost, 44-42, to Cheverus in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Kennedy Charles (Senior), Pitia Donato (Senior), Brady Toher (Senior), Pepito Girumugisha (Junior), Jeissey Khamis (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 BONNY EAGLE, Dec. 16 HAMPDEN ACADEMY, Dec. 20 @ Cheverus, Dec. 22 DEERING, Dec. 30 @ Edward Little, Jan. 3 OXFORD HILLS, Jan. 7 CHEVERUS, Jan. 10 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 13 @ Oxford Hills, Jan. 20 @ Falmouth, Jan. 31 EDWARD LITTLE, Feb. 7 @ Deering, Feb. 9 SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “The dress rehearsal is over and we’re ready for the regular season. I’m enjoying the guys for a lot of reasons. They’re very coachable. I love our versatility and we have a lot of speed. We can go up-tempo or slow it down and go big. Oxford Hills is the favorite, then 2 through 9 is even in the North. We just want to be healthy and have the wrinkles out by playoffs. We can contend with anyone. We just want to make the tournament and then anything can happen.

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland enjoyed a bounce-back season a year ago, but it ended on a sour note when the Bulldogs lost at home to Cheverus on an improbable buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals. While standout Wani Donato and all-star honorable mention Spencer Cross have graduated, Portland is primed to be very good this season and could find itself one of the last teams standing in a Class AA North that’s as deep and balanced as ever.

Pitia Donato (7.2 points per game last season) is a top returner and a captain. He’ll score points inside and out. Toher is also a captain. He’ll play point guard and look to distribute to his talented teammates. Khamis (6.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game) made the SMAA All-Rookie team last winter. He’ll make an impact in the post and can also score. Girumugisha, a guard, could be in for a big season. He can knock down shots from the outside. Charles’ exploits during the football season were well documented, as he led Portland to the state final. He was limited last winter by illness and injury, but will play a key role this season as a leader and at his guard position. The X-factor is senior Remijo Wani, the Deering transfer who was a second-team all-star last season after averaging 18 points and 7.3 rebounds. Wani has the skills that can push the Bulldogs over the top, but he’s recovering from a knee injury suffered during football season and likely won’t be available until after the holidays. Other players to watch include senior captain Sam Esposito, who will mix it up inside, sophomore forward Drew Veilleux, who is a top shooter, sophomore center Devin Walker and junior guards Eddie Antonio, James Johnson and Kevin Rugabirwa.

Portland will be fascinating to watch as Russo and his staff (which includes former Deering and Westbrook coach Dan LeGage) put the pieces in the place to make a deep run. It will take some time for the Bulldogs to hit their stride, but once they do, look out.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Abby Hasson (third year, 13-17 overall)

2021-22 record: 4-15 (Lost, 72-45, to eventual champion Cheverus in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Annie Pozzy (Senior), Eliza Stein (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 16 @ Hampden Academy, Dec. 20 @ Cheverus, Dec. 22 @ Deering, Jan. 3 @ Oxford Hills, Jan. 7 CHEVERUS, Jan. 10 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 13 OXFORD HILLS, Jan. 20 FALMOUTH, Jan. 27 BANGOR, Feb. 7 DEERING, Feb. 9 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to play and who we’re going to be. We’re still very young. We lost a lot from last year, but we’ll work with what we’ve got. We’ll rotate in a lot of players and find five who work. We want to get better each week and keep pushing the program in the direction we want to go. We hope to finish middle-of-the-pack and get a playoff spot.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland came back to the pack last winter, but still made the playoffs. The Bulldogs then had to part with standout Elizabeth Yugu, post presence Naulissa Tuza and some other role players. The cupboard isn’t bare, but there’s work to do for Portland to contend this winter. The Bulldogs got off to a promising start Thursday with a 44-35 home win over Lewiston.

Pozzy and Stein are the veterans. Stein can bury shots from anywhere inside the midcourt stripe (just ask South Portland) and will be a top guard (she had a team-high 10 points in the opener). Pozzy can play guard or forward. Sophomore Baleria Yugu takes over at point guard. She’s fast, athletic and can get to the rim. Junior Ainsley McCrum will mix it up in the post. Junior Lucy Tidd can play guard or forward. A couple of freshmen, Solera Bailey and Lili McCullum, look to step right in and make an impact.

The Bulldogs know that competing with the likes of defending champion Cheverus, runner-up Oxford Hills and Bangor will be a challenge, but they should be able to hold their own against most of the other teams on the schedule. If this group shows steady improvement, Portland could exceed last year’s win total and will find itself in the postseason once again.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Deering)

Coach: Dan Winship (first year)

2021-22 record: 2-16 (Lost, 8-2, to Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in South Region quarterfinals)



Top returning players: Samantha Desjardins (Senior), Lauren Gerber (Senior), Kate Martell (Senior), Jane Flynn (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 CHEVERUS, Dec. 21 YORK, Jan. 16 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 24 @ York, Feb. 2 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We hope to improve across the board from last season. Our focus will be on playing smart, forcing turnovers and applying pressure in our offensive zone. We have good numbers in our program. In my first season as coach, I hope to continue to keep our program strong with a large number of players getting opportunities. We have a lot to work with and look to get stronger as the season progresses.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op team welcomes a new coach this winter, as Winship replaces Tom Clifford. The squad started with losses to defending state champion Lewiston (5-1), Biddeford (7-4) ad Brunswick (12-3), but hopes to show steady improvement as the season progresses.

Flynn, a regional all-star last year, is a defender, but she figures to pace the offense this season. She scored a hat trick in the second game. Gerber (forward) and Martell (center) have also put the puck in the net. Juniors Sloane Fox and Phoebe Knoll and Deering freshman Nora Bryant are other forwards to watch. Defensively, Desjardins returns. She’s joined by junior CeCe Blackwell-Moore. Erin Winship takes over in goal. She made 25 saves in the opener.

Portland/Deering will be able to compete in most of its games and the wins will come. Look for this squad to make a return trip to the playoffs if everything comes together.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

