(Ed. Note: Previews for other winter sports will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Phil Conley (seventh year, 50-56 overall record)

2021-22 record: 4-15 (Lost, 60-37, to Thornton Academy in Class AA South quarterfinals

Top returning players: Ethan Blanche (Senior), Brayden Couture (Junior), Liam Garriepy (Junior), Nate Glidden (Junior), Blake Harris (Junior), Liam Jefferds (Junior),

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 THORNTON ACADEMY, Dec. 16 BONNY EAGLE, Dec. 22 GORHAM, Dec. 28 @ Bonny Eagle, Jan. 3 CHEVERUS, Jan. 5 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 7 SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 16 @ Gorham, Jan. 24 @ South Portland, Jan. 27 EDWARD LITTLE, Feb. 9 @ Deering

Advertisement

Coach’s comment: “We’re a little inexperienced, but I love this group. They work so hard and they’re tight-knit. We have four freshmen on varsity this year. We have good size. We’re in a very tough region. Our goal is to get to the Civic Center. I believe we can do that because we have good players and because of their work ethic. I think we’ll just get better as we get more experience.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough could be the dark horse in a deep and talented Class A South. The Red Storm just need some seasoning and they’ll receive trial by fire in the weeks to come. If this group develops as expected, look out.

Garriepy, a captain, made the SMAA All-Rookie team a year ago after averaging 10.9 points per game. He stands 6-foot-5 and will be a force in the post. In fact, Scarborough has a very imposing collection of big men, which also includes a 6-foot-6 center in Couture, a 6-foot-8 freshman center in Spencer Booth and a 6-foot-5 senior forward in D.J. Alston, the football quarterback. Blanche and Jeffereds are the other captains. Blanche is a 6-1 shooting guard, while Jefferds runs the point and makes the offense go. Glidden and Harris will also be heard from in the backcourt, as will senior Nick Ouellette (the goalkeeper on the state runner-up boys’ soccer team) and freshman Carter Blanche, who could emerge as a scorer as the season progresses.

The Red Storm are an unknown quantity in many respects, certainly outside of Scarborough. They’ll have to get up to speed quickly as the early schedule doesn’t offer many breathers, but the belief is that will happen. This group might be a year away from truly going deep in the tournament, but rest assured that none of the favorites will want to face the Red Storm this February.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Giordano (10th year, 104-62 overall record)

Advertisement

2021-22 record: 16-5 (Lost, 49-26, to Gorham in Class AA South Final)

Top returning players: Daisy Stone (Senior), Caroline Hartley (Junior), Emerson Flaker (Sophomore), Ellie Rumelhart (Sophomore), Megan Rumelhart (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 @ Thornton Academy, Dec. 22 GORHAM, Jan. 3 @ Cheverus, Jan. 5 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 7 @ South Portand, Jan. 16 @ Gorham, Jan. 24 SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “We’re very young. We have just two seniors and one junior. The rest are sophomores and freshmen. I love these kids. They play hard and want to compete and take coaching. I think we over-achieved last year, then we lost three senior starters who were huge contributors. We’re farther ahead on defense. We have a lot of kids who can shoot, but they have to define their roles. These girls like to compete. I wouldn’t sleep on us.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough made a spirited run all the way to the regional final a year ago, but has to build back up to that level this winter. The Red Storm don’t have a lot of experience, but the athletes and the hunger are there, so don’t write them off so fast.

Hartley leads the way. She made the SMAA All-Rookie team as a sophomore, averaging 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, can play everywhere from the perimeter to the paint and will be a top scoring threat. Flaker is the point guard. She made the All-Rookie team, as well as the SMAA All-Defensive team last winter. She’ll set up her teammates on offense and will stymie the opposition when they have the ball. Stone is the veteran captain. She’ll see time in the post. Ellie Rumelhart and Megan Rumelhart are both guards who will help the cause. Sophomore Isabel Freedman is a new player to keep an eye on.

Advertisement

If Scarborough can consistently generate 40-plus points per game, it will go toe-to-toe with everyone. The defense will be there. This group is still a work in progress, but the finished product could be more successful than anyone can envision at this early juncture.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Eric Wirsing (second year)

2021-22 record: 13-8-1 (Beat Thornton Academy, 2-1, in 2-OTs, to win Class A state title)

Top returning players: Daemon Bobbin (Senior), Thomas Hassett (Senior), Billy Mahoney (Senior), Jordan Sheppard (Senior), Keegan Weed (Senior), Wyatt Grondin (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ Falmouth, Dec. 23 FALMOUTH, Dec. 30 @ Lewiston, Jan. 4 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 7 @ Edward Little, Jan. 12 @ Cheverus/Yarmouth, Jan. 19 @ South Portland, Jan. 21 LEWISTON, Feb. 18 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 21 SOUTH PORTLAND

Advertisement

Coach’s comment: “We have some solid team speed and some depth at forward. We would like to put ourselves in the top third of the league by the end of the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough wound up the best team in the league a year ago, improbably rising from the No. 7 seed to champion, thanks in large part to the overtime goal-scoring heroics of then-freshman Wyatt Grondin. It won’t come any easier this season, but the Red Storm have that look again and they have to be on the short list of Class A favorites.

Grondin is going to have a tough time producing an encore this season when it comes to his flair for the dramatic, but his goal-scoring abilities aren’t in question and he’ll likely build on his 10 goals, 11 assists stat line of last year. Other forwards to watch include Mahoney (3 goals, 8 assists) and Sheppard (7 goals), along with juniors Tyler Kenney and William Marcotte. The defense is in good hands with Bobbin and Hassett, in front of Weed, who has proved to be an elite big-game goalie.

The Red Storm are the hunted this time around and regardless of their playoff seed, everyone will take them seriously. That brings some pressure, but Scarborough will embrace it. Look for another solid regular season and a postseason surge wouldn’t shock anyone this time around.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: