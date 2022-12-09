BASKETBALL

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday.

The new opt-out date – which was going to be Dec. 15 – will be set for early 2023 and could be moved yet again depending on the progress of talks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing was revealed by either the NBA or NBPA.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm has joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year deal, the team announced.

The 31-year-old free agent was a reliever for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 season, with a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances.

• Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals agreed to a two-year contract, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever.

Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after playing for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances – nine as a starting pitcher and 21 out of the bullpen.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN BAN: Russia could return to some international sports events and Olympic qualifiers by competing as part of Asia, rather than Europe.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcomed a “creative” plan to allow athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to join competitions in Asia after more than nine months of isolation from most Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement did not directly address whether Russia and Belarus can send teams to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but a move from Europe to Asia offers a potential way for Russian athletes to compete in continental events which serve as qualifiers for the Games. Qualifying in some sports is already underway.

GOLF

DP WORLD TOUR: Scott Jamieson of Scotland carded a course-record 63 and toke a three-shot lead midway through the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa.

Jamieson made nine birdies in a bogey-free second round at Leopard Creek Country Club.

Nathan Kimsey (64) and Eddie Pepperell (65) of England and David Ravetto (67) of France were tied for second.

