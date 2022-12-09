Ed. Note: Previews for the other winter sports will be added next week

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Rich Henry (19th year, 231-107 overall record)

2021-22 record: 10-10 (Lost, 44-27, to Monmouth Academy in Class C South semifinals)

Top returning players: Matt Adey (Senior), Connor Ford (Senior), Safwan Hussein (Senior), Cole Isherwood (Senior), Nico Kirby (Junior), Ishan Reese (Junior), Sam Ribeiro (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 CAPE ELIZABETH, Dec. 17 OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Dec. 22 FRYEBURG, Dec. 29 NYA, Jan. 11 @ NYA, Jan. 14 @ Old Orchard Beach, Jan. 16 LAKE REGION, Jan. 20 @ Hall-Dale, Jan. 26 @ St. Dom’s, Jan. 28 @ Boothbay, Feb. 2 ST. DOM’S, Feb. 6 POLAND

Coach’s comment: “ I think the combination of increased experience for the players who return from last year along with playing in a very tough summer league has really strengthened our team. We learned a lot as last season progressed and playing against much bigger schools over the summer was trial by fire. I’m optimistic about the potential the team has, now we just have to put in the work to try to realize it.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete will be heard from in the weeks to come, bank on it. The Flyers always make the most of their opportunity to play a challenging regular season schedule and this year, it comes with a wrinkle, as two Mountain Valley Conference contenders, Boothbay and Hall-Dale, loom. Waynflete, which boasts several standouts from the state champion boys’ soccer team, is eager to prove itself against all comers and make another run to Augusta.

Reese will run the offense at point guard. Kirby (a first-team league all-star last winter) will see some time there as well. Kirby is a top scoring threat at guard and don’t be surprised if Isherwood, Reese and Ribeiro produce consistently. Adey is a top returner at forward and he’ll do his share of scoring, as well as battle on the glass. Ford could be primed for a big season and Hussein will also be heard from. Sophomore guard Duncan Isherwood and freshmen forwards Jed Alsup and Diego Schair-Cardona will work their way into the mix and bring depth.

The Flyers will play hard for 32 minutes and will feature multiple looks that will challenge the opposition. Waynflete is less concerned about its final win-loss record as it is steady improvement. The roster boasts accomplished athletes who aren’t afraid to work hard and get better. That should pay dividends by the time the postseason rolls around in February.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Andrew Leach (fourth year)

2021-22 record: 6-13 (Lost, 31-19, to Kents Hill in Class C South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Yen Wilson (Senior), Lucy Hart (Junior), Maeve Mechtenberg (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 @ Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 17 @ OOB, Dec. 29 @ NYA, Jan. 11 NYA, Jan. 14 OOB, Jan. 17 @ Lake Region, Jan. 20 HALL-DALE, Jan. 28. BOOTHBAY

Coach’s comment: “I think we’re starting from a good place. It’s a good group of junior athletes who had a great soccer season and I expect will have a great lacrosse season. We’ve got some freshmen and sophomores who will give us depth and help us. I think we can go 10 deep. We’ll spread out and play up-tempo and hopefully make shots and layups. We’ll hope to compete in a loaded Class C. I hoped we’d get to Augusta and get some experience last year. This year, that’s our goal.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete is poised to make a big jump this year, as the success from soccer figures to carry over. The Flyers have some great athletes, veteran and new, and will be fun to watch in the weeks to come.

Hart, Waynflete’s Fall Athlete of the Year, is the engine that makes this team go. She’ll see a lot of time at point guard, but Leach hopes to use her off-ball as well, which is where junior Morgan Earls comes into the equation. Earls, who was sidelined all of last winter by a knee injury, is healthy and can run the point effectively. Other guards to watch include Mechtenberg, senior Iris Stutzman and sophomore Lauren McNutt-Girouard. Wilson returns at forward and she’s joined by juniors Sara Levenson and Jojo Moriba and freshman Ayla Stutzman.

The Flyers will be tested not only by traditional Western Maine Conference foes, but also by perennial Mountain Valley Conference powerhouses Boothbay and Hall-Dale. Waynflete will have a learning curve, but this team’s upside is undeniably high. Look for the Flyers to steadily improve into the type of team no one will want to face in February.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with South Portland and Freeport)

Coach: Joe Robinson (16th year, 134-134-12 overall record)

2021-22 record: 13-7-1 (Lost, 5-4, in 2-OTs, to Scarborough in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Jasper Curtis (Senior), Richie Gilboy (Senior), Roan Hopkins (Senior), Joey Soucy (Senior), Ben Stanley (Senior), Hewitt Sykes (Senior), Ian Wright (Senior), Tobey Lappin (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 13 @ Falmouth, Dec. 15 LEWISTON, Dec. 21 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 5 FALMOUTH, Jan. 19 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 25 @ Lewiston, Jan. 28 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 2 EDWARD LITTLE, Feb. 21 @ Scarborough

Coach’s comment: “We are a really talented squad with the potential to spread out the scoring throughout the lines. We are very strong defensively with two solid offensive lines. We’ll look to take it game-by-game and look forward to being in the tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team came agonizingly close to its first trip to the state final before losing in double-overtime in the semifinals. The squad then graduated Travis Roy Award winner Cullen Adams, but SP/Freeport/Waynflete is loaded again and could finish what last year’s team started.

Defensively, Gilboy, a first-team all-star last winter, sets the tone, along with Soucy and Wright, in front of Curtis, who returns in goal. Hopkins, Lappin, Stanley and Sykes will all contribute to the offensive attack. Junior Jack McArthur played on the junior varsity team last season and will be heard from as well. The team’s balanced scoring will work to its favor.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete has proved it belongs with the big boys in Class A. Now, the squad just has to take that final step. The likes of Edward Little, Falmouth, Scarborough and Thornton Academy won’t make it easy, but SP/Freeport/Waynflete has the necessary ingredients to play into March and this time, take that final step.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth and South Portland)

Coach: Bob Mills (11th year, 94-83-8 overall record)

2021-22 record: 13-3-2 (Lost, 3-1, to Scarborough in South Region Final)

Top returning players: Abbey Steinhagen (Senior), Delaney Whitten (Senior), Kierith Gentilini (Junior), Becca Good (Junior), Marina Bassett (Sophomore), Libby Hooper (Sophomore), Hartson Mosunic (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 22 CHEVERUS, Dec. 30 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 19 @ Cheverus, Jan. 21 FALMOUTH, Feb. 4 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We have a small core of experienced players that will carry the team this season. If we can stay healthy, we should be competitive with other top teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team stole headlines a year ago, posting the best regular season mark in program history, then surviving Falmouth in a you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it four-overtime epic in the regional semifinals. The squad ran out of gas against Scarborough in the regional final, but that didn’t damper what it accomplished. With a lot of talent back this winter, Cape/Waynflete/SP will be in the title hunt again, as evidenced by early victories over St. Dom’s and Winslow.

This year’s offense will be paced by Bassett (who scored 24 goals and added 20 assists as a freshmen during an all-state campaign and has 3 goals and 6 assists in early action this winter) and Hooper, the hero of the Falmouth marathon last February (who scored 15 goals and had 8 assists during an all-conference campaign last season). Good (6 goals, 6 assists last winter) and Gentilini (3 goals, 6 assists) are other top forwards. Defensively, Mosunic (who scored six goals last season and was named all-conference) and the veteran Whitten (7 goals, 6 assists during an all-state season) are the anchors at that end while being offensive-minded as well. Steinhagen (13-3-2 last year) returns in goal. She made the all-state team last winter.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland is going to get everyone’s best game every time out. Cheverus stands in the way in the South Region and the schedule features multiple potential pitfalls, but this team will compete with everyone and after last year’s close call is eager for another chance to finish the job.

