LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday.
Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.
The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands overcame a 2-0 deficit and equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.
Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
