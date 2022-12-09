Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina won a penalty kick shootout Friday against the Netherlands in a World Cup quarterfinal in Lusail, Qatar. Jorge Saenz/Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands overcame a 2-0 deficit and equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

