BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Ilungo Mutombo (first year)

2021-22 record: 20-3 (Defeated Ellsworth, 59-52, in overtime, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Nate Hagedorn (Senior), Liam Hickey (Senior), Spencer LaBrecque (Senior), Stevie Walsh (Senior), Justin Dawes (Junior), Matt Gautreau (Junior), Evan Hamm (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ York, Dec. 29 @ Westbrook, Jan. 7 @ Greely, Jan. 10 @ Leavitt, Jan. 17 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 20 SPRUCE MOUNTAIN, Jan. 26 GRAY-NG, Jan. 28 GREELY, Jan. 31 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “I’m very blessed to have these guys. They’re hard workers with a winner’s mentality. They play for each other and want to compete. That’s the Yarmouth way. The seniors are great leaders and the juniors are hungry. The question is can we take what we have and build on it? We’re working on the three ‘Cs,’ communication, consistency and commitment. We have a tough schedule again. That will get us ready for the postseason. We’re going to work like we never won a thing.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is coming off a magical season, capturing just the third Gold Ball in program history and the first in a decade. Nothing came easily for the Clippers, but led by the wizardry of Peter Psyhogeos (now playing at Bates College) and Matt Waeldner and aided by the legendary shot-making of Stevie “Wonder” Walsh, Yarmouth overcame injuries, illness and deficits to go all the way. This year’s team has a vastly different look as not only have Psyhogeos, Waeldner and others graduated, but Jonas Allen stepped down as coach following the season and has been replaced by Mutombo, his assistant of two years. Mutombo played at Gorham High and for Central Maine Community College and previously coached at Edward Little and Lewiston, so he’s had some fabulous mentors. Now, he’s eager to take the helm of the Clipper ship and while there are holes to be filled, this team’s upside is very high.

Walsh came up huge last year in a regional final victory over Medomak Valley, then made the biggest shot in program history, a late 3-pointer to cap an improbable comeback to tie Ellsworth in the state final before Yarmouth went on to win it. This winter, Walsh, who just played an integral role in the boys’ soccer team’s latest title, will be called upon to play an even bigger role as captain. He’ll be a shooting guard and should be a top scorer. Gautreau takes over at point guard. He’s a three-sport athlete who gives his all every time he takes the floor. Sophomores Torrey Rogers and Bobby Wolff will also see time in the backcourt. Hamm (who will be called upon to score) and Hickey, a captain, can play guard or forward. In the post, Dawes, Hagedorn, LaBrecque (Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year for his dominance on a state champion football team) and junior Jack Janczuk are players to watch. Junior Jonny Fulton will play a bigger role this season at forward.

Yarmouth will be the hunted this year and a brutal schedule will offer no reprieve, but these proud Clippers intend to defend their crown. It won’t come easily, but Yarmouth should wind up among the top teams in Class B South yet again.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Tom Panozzo (first year)

2021-22 record: 13-5 (Lost, 53-42, to York in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Nori Schneider (Senior), Lauren Keaney (Junior), Cate King (Junior), Neena Panozzo (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 YORK, Dec. 20 @ Mt. Ararat, Jan. 7 @ Greely, Jan. 14 @ Freeport, Jan. 17 @ Brunswick, Jan. 20 @ Spruce Mountain, Jan. 24 FREEPORT, Jan. 28 GREELY

Coach’s comment: “We’re excited to get going. This team works really well together. We want to be a tight unit. We have more size than we’ve had in the past. We want to play fast, get up the court and play good defense. We play a lot of games against Class A teams and that will get us ready for the tournament. We’re shooting for the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth has been a top Class B South contender in recent seasons and that should continue this year, even after losing several key players to graduation and being without Ava Feeley, the soccer star, who is not playing this winter. The Clippers welcome a new coach in Panozzo, who spent four years as David Cousins’ assistant. He has also coached at the youth level. He has a team that’s hungry to compete.

Yarmouth is guard-heavy, with Keaney, Schneider and Neena Panozzo returning and senior Delia MacDonald stepping into a shooting guard role. Junior Maya Hagerty will run the point. King (9 rebounds per game) showed flashes of excellence last year and can score and rebound as a forward. Freshman Grace Keaney figures to step right in and make an impact in the post.

The Clippers will thrive as a cohesive unit and should show steady improvement in the weeks to come. A tough schedule might keep this squad from approaching last year’s win-loss mark, but if Yarmouth develops as hoped, it will be a very tough out in February.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cheverus)

Coach: Dave St. Pierre (12th year, 110-86-10 overall record) 2021-22 record: 13-6 (Lost, 4-3, in five-OTs, to eventual champion Brunswick in Class B South semifinals) Top returning players: Ryan Franceschi (Senior), Neal McQuarrie (Senior), Ben Moll (Senior), Jaden Morin (Senior), Truman Peters (Senior), Ethan St. Pierre (Senior), Andrew Cheever (Junior), Brian Connolly (Junior), Ian O’Connor (Junior), David Swift (Junior) Pivotal games: Dec. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH, Dec. 21 @ Brunswick, Jan. 7 LEAVITT, Jan. 12 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 26 GREELY, Feb. 1 BRUNSWICK, Feb. 4 @ Greely, Feb. 8 @ Leavitt, Feb. 15 @ Edward Little, Feb. 22 @ Cape Elizabeth Coach’s comment: “Our preseason was promising. We have good numbers this year. Being a co-op was a good choice. The kids have jelled well. We’re not quite as talented top to bottom as last year, but we’re deep. Our senior class will lead the way. We came really close last year. I liked our chances if we could have gotten past Brunswick. This year, hopefully we’ll stay healthy and be in a good spot. Our league is always tough.” The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus/Yarmouth nearly was the team winning Class B a season ago, but it fell in a five-overtime marathon to Brunswick, which went on to capture its first title. Cheverus/Yarmouth is on the short list of contenders again this winter as it features strong players all over the ice. Offensively, Connolly was a second-team all-star last winter and he’ll be part of the top line, along with Cheever (honorable mention last season) and sophomore Quinn McCoy. Franceschi, Moll and Peters will be top scoring threats as well. The defense features veterans St. Pierre and Swift, along with Morin and O’Connor. Sophomore Johnny Weinrich and freshman Colby Carnes are new contributors to watch. McQuarrie, who made the All-Rookie team a year ago, is back between the pipes. Cheverus/Yarmouth will find out quickly where it stands, as it takes on Cape Elizabeth and Brunswick prior to Christmas. Greely still looms as a threat as well and there are several other teams on the rise. Class B South will a battle from start to finish, but this team has what it takes to contend with everyone and if all goes well, wind up the last team standing.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Freeport)

Coach: David Intraversato (fourth year, 21-25 overall record)

2021-22 record: 6-9 (Lost, 4-0, to Mt. Ararat in North Region quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sadie Carnes (Senior), Chloe White (Senior), Amanda Panciocco (Junior), Rosie Panenka (Junior), Sophie Smith (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 30 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 4 @ Cheverus, Jan. 23 @ Winslow, Jan. 28 CHEVERUS, Jan. 30 MT. ARARAT

Coach’s comment: “We hope to be the top team in the North. Our core of juniors and seniors have been together for a couple years and we’re returning the same group as a year ago with some strong freshmen players. Our defense is deep. We hope to limit shots to give our new goalie the ability to make the easy saves. Coming into the preseason we had eight real good defenders. We are still evaluating players and trying some of the defenders at forward which helps us come to play every game with three good lines. Not many teams in the league have rolled out three lines of talented players over the past few years. This year, we will.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth/Freeport is poised to put together a memorable season. The squad opened with a decisive 10-4 victory over St. Dom’s, then defeated talented Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, 7-3, and has designs on going all the way. That’s a realistic goal.

The offense is led by All-Conference players from a year ago Panenka (15 goals, 10 assists last winter), Carnes (9 goals and 9 assists) and Panciocco (9 points as a defender). Carnes had a hat trick in the season opener, while Panenka added three points. Smith (6 goals, 5 assists last year and three goals in the second game this winter), White (2 goals, 1 assist in the first game), junior Isabelle Peters (three assists on Opening Night), sophomore Emma White (2 goals, 1 assist in game one) and freshman Celia Zinman are other players to watch. Panciocco and White anchor the defense with help from junior Ella ZurMuhlen and freshman Adelaide Strout. Senior Ava Gervais will start in goal. Freshman Elle Grondin will be the backup.

Yarmouth/Freeport has the pieces in place to post the best mark in program history and get to a game where trophies are given out. There’s good reason for all the excitement around this program this winter.

