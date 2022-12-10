Re: “Inclusive or insensitive? A mural commissioned for Brunswick mill sparks debate” (Dec. 9):

Sorry, but people need to get a grip!

“You can satisfy all of the people some of the time; you can satisfy some of the people all of the time, but you can’t satisfy all the people all the time.” Not exactly what Abraham Lincoln said, but close.

People are protesting the mural’s “use of objectionable stereotypes and underrepresentation of Indigenous communities.” Rather than arguing about this mural, their time may be better spent working to solve problems like climate change; voter suppression efforts; unaffordable housing costs; the decline of public education; the lack of a livable wage and universal and affordable health care; helping the less fortunate, who truly need our help; the proliferation of hate groups; the need for term limits (Congress and the Supreme Court); the perversion of the Second Amendment and subsequent proliferation of guns, and politicians fighting culture wars (using fear and hate to divide us) versus solving the problems facing their constituencies, especially those who believe they have been left behind and are not heard.

Does the Bowdoin College professor who petitioned for a revision of the mural really believe that everyone should be consulted on everything and a consensus reached before any action can be taken? Good Lord, people, keep it up and, in the end, the extremists on the right and on the left will be the only ones left in a wasteland fighting endless culture wars.

Enough already. Just saying.

J. Edgar Moser III

Lewiston