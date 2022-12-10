In order to grasp the entirety that is Donald Trump, Democrats need to take into consideration their own actions for the past seven years. Their focus has been less working for the people, and more the microscope under which they have placed Donald Trump. Moreover, and strangely, no one in the fake two-year Russian collusion investigation by Democrats has been held to account.

Then there’s the concerns of Kevin Carley’s (Letter to the editor, Dec. 8):

• A CFO of a Donald Trump company, Allen Weisselberg, committed tax fraud to enrich himself.

• The outgoing Democrat House majority is tossing a last-second Hail Mary to the Justice Department in hopes a Jan. 6 “criminal referral” will stick. Good luck.

• Trump’s “hand picked and blatantly unqualified” candidate in Georgia had a very good showing.

• It’s well known Donald Trump was president of the United States, therefore, he still may have classified documents. In order to consider whether this is unusual, the FBI needs to invade the homes of former presidents. Whenever this topic surfaces, I envision Barack Obama burying classified documents in the backyard of his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion.

Donald Trump has been investigated like no other person in U.S. history, and thus far has survived an onslaught, primarily due to being premeditated prey of fabricated or interpretable nonsense. He should once again run for president if for no other reason than halting the Democrats from their attempts to control the presidency and, thereupon, policy.

Kevin Benjamin

South Portland