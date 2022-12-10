Re: “Big issues await legislators in new session, starting with heating Mainers’ homes” (Dec. 4):
It’s disappointing that the Maine Republican Party opposes renewable energy. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than over 95 percent of the world’s oceans, and the rising temperature already impacts lobstering. If this information is available to everyday Mainers, it’s also available to the new leadership of the Maine Republican Party.
The Maine Republican Party’s shrugging indifference to the climate crisis and hostility to renewable energy do not serve our communities. Respectfully, their 20th-century energy policies aren’t up to the task as we turn the calendar to 2023.
Aaron Bergeron
Portland
